Spicy Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These spicy Parmesan cheese and chicken meatballs come out so moist you won't believe it is chicken.

By cajungir

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
10 meatballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking pan with cooking spray; line with foil.

  • Whisk eggs and sour cream in a large bowl until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Add chicken; mix with your hands until well combined. Mix in crushed crackers until you can form a ball with the mixture. Use your hands to roll into 8 to 10 equal-sized meatballs; place in the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of each meatball should read at least 165 degrees F (75 degrees C).

  • Place marinara sauce in a medium saucepan; add meatballs and simmer over low heat until warm, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
498 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 178.3mg; sodium 1773.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Stacy Hartnett
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2020
I was honestly not sure about this recipe at first based on some of the ingredients, but finally decided to try it tonight. It made some wonderful, moist meatballs that my whole family loved. I cut down on the red pepper by half and the black pepper by a little - I like spice but it just seemed like too much for us - and thought it had the perfect level of spice. After baking them, I sliced them and layered them into the creamy pasta bake with tomato and basil from this site and it was a really, really good dinner! I even snuck the sour cream past my husband who doesn't like anything white and creamy thank you for the recipe! Read More
