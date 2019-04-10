Spicy Cheesy Chicken Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 497.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 37.3g 75 %
carbohydrates: 43.9g 14 %
dietary fiber: 6.8g 27 %
sugars: 18.4g
fat: 18.7g 29 %
saturated fat: 6.5g 33 %
cholesterol: 178.3mg 59 %
vitamin a iu: 1874.7IU 38 %
niacin equivalents: 26.7mg 206 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 62 %
vitamin c: 6.2mg 10 %
folate: 70.9mcg 18 %
calcium: 195mg 20 %
iron: 4.6mg 26 %
magnesium: 83.1mg 30 %
potassium: 996.5mg 28 %
sodium: 1773.2mg 71 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 167.9
