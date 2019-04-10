Spicy Cheesy Chicken Meatballs

Rating: 5 stars

I was honestly not sure about this recipe at first based on some of the ingredients, but finally decided to try it tonight. It made some wonderful, moist meatballs that my whole family loved. I cut down on the red pepper by half and the black pepper by a little - I like spice but it just seemed like too much for us - and thought it had the perfect level of spice. After baking them, I sliced them and layered them into the creamy pasta bake with tomato and basil from this site and it was a really, really good dinner! I even snuck the sour cream past my husband who doesn't like anything white and creamy thank you for the recipe!