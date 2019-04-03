I wanted to make chicken meatballs for quite some time and was never able to find a good recipe. I came across one, but modified it based on my own preferences. I thought these came our absolutely delicious and served them with pasta and marinara sauce and homemade garlic bread!
UPDATE: I didn't use fresh basil this time, and only used half of what's in the recipe (of course) and I didn't have any cream cheese. I used cottage cheese :) They turned out moist and delicious. These are definitely a keeper!!
A year ago: I would definitely make these again, but I would adjust them. There was too much basil in it for me.
UPDATE: I didn't use fresh basil this time, and only used half of what's in the recipe (of course) and I didn't have any cream cheese. I used cottage cheese :) They turned out moist and delicious. These are definitely a keeper!!
A year ago: I would definitely make these again, but I would adjust them. There was too much basil in it for me.
Love the chicken meatballs and I wasn’t sure that I would. I am doing a whole30 diet so I had to omit all dairy and breadcrumbs for the recipe. I added in a Tablespoon of coconut flour to bind them. I cooked in the oven for twenty minutes and then another twenty or so in a pot of bubbling sauce. The taste was fantastic and a great alternative to beef/pork! Thank you
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.