Chicken Meatballs

I wanted to make chicken meatballs for quite some time and was never able to find a good recipe. I came across one, but modified it based on my own preferences. I thought these came our absolutely delicious and served them with pasta and marinara sauce and homemade garlic bread!

Recipe by Jen619

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
14 meatballs
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Combine chicken, egg, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, bread crumbs, basil, red pepper, garlic powder, salt, pepper, parsley, and oregano in a freezer-safe bowl and mix well. Place in the freezer for 15 minutes to make the mixture firmer and easier to handle.

  • Use an ice cream scoop or cookie scoop to form the mixture into about 14 meatballs a little larger than a golf ball. Add a piece of mozzarella cheese to the center of each meatball, making sure cheese is covered by meat. Place meatballs on a nonstick baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the centers and juices run clear, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You may put the meatballs in tomato sauce and cook for additional 10 minutes if you want to add that extra flavor. Serve with pasta or as subs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 83.8mg; sodium 299mg. Full Nutrition
