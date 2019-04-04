Tangy Chicken Meatballs

Tangy chicken meatballs best served with sweet chili sauce. Great as nibbles or a meal.

By Chris Fincham

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ground chicken, hoisin sauce, chile pepper, cilantro, fish sauce, and garlic together in a large bowl. Roll into balls using wet hands. Arrange on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Use a food processor to mince raw chicken breast, if needed.

Substitute parsley for the cilantro if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 770.3mg. Full Nutrition
