Thai Green Curry with Chicken

This is a green curry recipe I've cobbled together over the years. The vegetables aren't completely traditional, but they give the whole thing a good texture and variety. Often asked for in my household, hopefully it'll become a favorite in yours. Serve over rice.

By Galen Dobbs

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok until it starts to shimmer. Add curry paste, garlic, and ginger; stir together and fry until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken breast slices, stirring until coated. Cook until just slightly pink in the center, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • While chicken is cooking, place baby corn and bamboo shots in a small saucepan, cover with water, and place over high heat. Bring to a boil. Drain then cover with water again.

  • Pour coconut milk into the wok. Bring to a slow simmer, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Drain corn and bamboo shoots and add in. Stir in fish sauce, palm sugar, and lime leaves. Bring back up to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in bell pepper strips and cook until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.

  • Remove curry from heat and stir in Thai basil.

Cook's Note:

Parboiling corn and bamboo shoots in step 2 removes the canned taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
583 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 57.9g; cholesterol 32.3mg; sodium 931mg. Full Nutrition
