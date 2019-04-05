Gloomy Day Soba Noodle Soup

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An Asian-style soup that's simple, quick, easy, and filling that I came up with on a foggy day. I don't measure so the amounts of ingredients are estimated, feel free to put your own spin on it!

By sunny_chels

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water, tamari, mirin, kombu, sesame oil, and dashi to a boil in a large pot. Add soba noodles; cook, stirring occasionally until soft and tender, about 5 minutes. Mix in spinach, lemon cucumber slices, bean sprouts, and scallions. Cook until vegetables have softened, about 3 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Discard kombu strips. Sprinkle with cilantro; serve.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

You can use regular soy sauce instead of tamari, if desired.

Dashi granules are found in natural food stores or Asian markets.

You can use basil instead of cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 87.9g; fat 3.7g; sodium 2905.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Karen Bleakley
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2021
Great, easy recipe that you can easily customize to your tastes. Read More
