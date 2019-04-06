Vegan Soba Noodle Salad with Sesame and Citrus

I was first introduced to soba noodles by my sister-in-law, who loves to make them with just tamari and green onion for seasoning. I like to use them in all kinds of vegan recipes, especially fresh salads with a flavorful dressing. Soba noodles are made with buckwheat, which is gluten-free and can be found in the Asian section of the grocery store, or Chinatown. The longer the dressing sits, the better it will be, so make it ahead of time if you can.

By Heather: Healthy Vegan Recipes

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Whisk lemon, lime, and orange zests and juices, rice vinegar, miso, and toasted sesame oil together in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Bring lightly salted water to a boil in a large pot. Add soba noodles; cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Top soba noodles with cucumber, carrots, avocado, green onions, and prepared dressing. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve hot or chilled.

Cook's Notes:

The secret to getting a good julienne cut (think matchsticks), is to have a sharp knife!

Lightly toast the sesame seeds in a toaster oven or oven at 300 to 350 degrees F (150 to 175 degrees C) for more flavor, and toast a bunch at once to not waste the oven time and have some on hand for other things. They will only take a few minutes, and you need to keep an eye on them because they will burn quickly.

You can use apple cider vinegar instead of rice vinegar.

You can toss the cooked soba noodles in untoasted sesame oil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 90.2g; fat 19.1g; sodium 989mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
