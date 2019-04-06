Vegan Soba Noodle Salad with Sesame and Citrus
I was first introduced to soba noodles by my sister-in-law, who loves to make them with just tamari and green onion for seasoning. I like to use them in all kinds of vegan recipes, especially fresh salads with a flavorful dressing. Soba noodles are made with buckwheat, which is gluten-free and can be found in the Asian section of the grocery store, or Chinatown. The longer the dressing sits, the better it will be, so make it ahead of time if you can.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The secret to getting a good julienne cut (think matchsticks), is to have a sharp knife!
Lightly toast the sesame seeds in a toaster oven or oven at 300 to 350 degrees F (150 to 175 degrees C) for more flavor, and toast a bunch at once to not waste the oven time and have some on hand for other things. They will only take a few minutes, and you need to keep an eye on them because they will burn quickly.
You can use apple cider vinegar instead of rice vinegar.
You can toss the cooked soba noodles in untoasted sesame oil, if desired.