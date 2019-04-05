Cold Vegan Soba Noodles with Peanut Sauce

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Asian cold soba noodle recipe is popular in many Chinese restaurants.

By Amy

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Add soba noodles; cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to eat.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together peanut butter, water, soy sauce, lime juice, and sriracha sauce until smooth.

  • Toss cooked soba noodles, carrots, celery, and green onions together in the peanut butter sauce. Garnish with cucumber and toasted sesame seeds. Serve cold.

Cook's Notes:

You can use a blender or food processor to combine the sauce, if desired.

You can use a food processor to chop green onion and celery, if desired.

You can also serve this with cooked cold shrimp or sliced chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 59.7g; fat 8.9g; sodium 1059.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2021
I'm giving it 4 stars, but only because of the tweaks I ended up making. As written, it was a little bland and the noodles came out rather dry/clumpy. When tossed together, the noodles ended up absorbing all the liquid. I ended up adding more soy sauce for flavor, and a splash more water to get the noodles more moist. Next time I would add in some sesame oil and a splash of rice vinegar, and maybe even double the sauce. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022