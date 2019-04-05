Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes

This was a good base recipe but rather bland. After 35 minutes the potatoes weren’t cooked so I covered in foil and cooked another 20 minutes. That ensured everything was cooked. Next time I think I’ll separately coat the veg and the chicken in ranch seasoning. I’ll also cook the bacon as much of it came out soggy and i hate bacon that’s not crispy.
VERY EASY! Took about 10 minutes to put together. Excellent combination of flavors. The only thing I did not do was the bacon. Don't get me wrong, I love bacon, just not on everything.
This recipe is super easy and very flavorful. The problem is that the vegetables were still undercooked even though I quartered the potatoes and halved the brussel sprouts. Additionally, we prefer caramelized vegetables. So when I make again, I will quarter brussel sprouts and slice potatoes into 1 inch coins. The last 10 minutes of cooking, I will probably remove vegetables and finish in a fry pan to caramelize. Thanks for this quick and tasty recipe.
Good flavor, easy prep, and good cost-effective use of a bag of leg quarters. BUT... The cook time on this recipe is all wrong. Recipe says to "bake...until chicken is no longer pink...30-35 minutes." This will work fine--for chicken, but not for veggies. You want 165°F for chicken, and that's just fine, especially for dark meat. But Veggies aren't going to be done until the temp is about 170°F. That takes longer than 35 minutes--about 50 minutes, in fact. I'll cook this again, but I'm dropping the oven temp to 350°F and upping the cook time to an hour. (I'll monitor veggie temp to determine doneness, though. If the veggies are done, the chicken will be dandy, too.
I made this, but with a few changes that I feel enhanced the dish. Halved my sprouts, as well as quartered my potatoes. I seasoned the chicken on both sides before putting in the pan, with salt, pepper and cumin. Added more cumin when I added vegetables and just a dash of cayenne pepper. Cooked for an additional 20 minutes because veggies were not done when I checked it at 30 mins. Everything came out perfect.
Not impressed. If I try this recipe again I will parboil the potatoes and Brussel sprouts. The chicken was done in 35 minutes but the vegetables were not. I will also cut the amount of garlic in half. The garlic was overpowering.
Added some bacon grease to the olive oil and garlic mixture.
We were looking for something different to do with some defrosted boneless, skinless chicken thighs and came across this recipe. It was delicious!! we were out of Brussel sprouts and decided to make use of some fresh asparagus that we had on hand. We cut the asparagus into approximately 1 inch pieces and it was great! We sprinkled some shredded parmesan cheese over the dish at the end and broiled it on low for a few minutes. Overall, great dish and will definitely be making it again!
I liked this. To accommodate a larger family, I used 2lbs brussels sprouts, and 1.5lbs potatoes. I also used skinless boneless chicken thighs. I used more olive oil, drizzling it over all the vegetables before adding the chicken to the pan(s). I spread it out into two pans. I halved baby potatoes and the brussels sprouts. Took about 45 minutes to cook.