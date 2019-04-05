Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes

Rating: 4.41 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Savory, zesty ranch-seasoned chicken thighs cook together with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and bacon in this one-pan dinner. The vegetables cook with the bacon on top of them, infusing them with bacon-y deliciousness.

By fabeveryday

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place chicken thighs in a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Toss potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and garlic together with olive oil in a bowl until vegetables are lightly coated. Add vegetables around and between chicken thighs in the baking dish. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme. Evenly pour the entire packet of ranch seasoning over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle chopped bacon on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 30 to 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Place the baking dish under the broiler and cook until chicken skin becomes golden brown and a bit crisp, 2 to 3 minutes

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 79.2mg; sodium 936mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Billy Elsie
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2019
VERY EASY! Took about 10 minutes to put together. Excellent combination of flavors. The only thing I did not do was the bacon. Don't get me wrong, I love bacon, just not on everything. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Diane
Rating: 2 stars
05/02/2019
Not impressed. If I try this recipe again I will parboil the potatoes and Brussel sprouts. The chicken was done in 35 minutes but the vegetables were not. I will also cut the amount of garlic in half. The garlic was overpowering. Read More
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Maegan Ellicott
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2019
This was a good base recipe but rather bland. After 35 minutes the potatoes weren’t cooked so I covered in foil and cooked another 20 minutes. That ensured everything was cooked. Next time I think I’ll separately coat the veg and the chicken in ranch seasoning. I’ll also cook the bacon as much of it came out soggy and i hate bacon that’s not crispy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Billy Elsie
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2019
VERY EASY! Took about 10 minutes to put together. Excellent combination of flavors. The only thing I did not do was the bacon. Don't get me wrong, I love bacon, just not on everything. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kar
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2020
This recipe is super easy and very flavorful. The problem is that the vegetables were still undercooked even though I quartered the potatoes and halved the brussel sprouts. Additionally, we prefer caramelized vegetables. So when I make again, I will quarter brussel sprouts and slice potatoes into 1 inch coins. The last 10 minutes of cooking, I will probably remove vegetables and finish in a fry pan to caramelize. Thanks for this quick and tasty recipe. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Jim Plante
Rating: 3 stars
10/21/2020
Good flavor, easy prep, and good cost-effective use of a bag of leg quarters. BUT... The cook time on this recipe is all wrong. Recipe says to "bake...until chicken is no longer pink...30-35 minutes." This will work fine--for chicken, but not for veggies. You want 165°F for chicken, and that's just fine, especially for dark meat. But Veggies aren't going to be done until the temp is about 170°F. That takes longer than 35 minutes--about 50 minutes, in fact. I'll cook this again, but I'm dropping the oven temp to 350°F and upping the cook time to an hour. (I'll monitor veggie temp to determine doneness, though. If the veggies are done, the chicken will be dandy, too. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Bragi Bennett
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2020
I made this, but with a few changes that I feel enhanced the dish. Halved my sprouts, as well as quartered my potatoes. I seasoned the chicken on both sides before putting in the pan, with salt, pepper and cumin. Added more cumin when I added vegetables and just a dash of cayenne pepper. Cooked for an additional 20 minutes because veggies were not done when I checked it at 30 mins. Everything came out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Diane
Rating: 2 stars
05/02/2019
Not impressed. If I try this recipe again I will parboil the potatoes and Brussel sprouts. The chicken was done in 35 minutes but the vegetables were not. I will also cut the amount of garlic in half. The garlic was overpowering. Read More
Advertisement
Rick
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2020
Added some bacon grease to the olive oil and garlic mixture. Read More
The Guidrys
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2021
We were looking for something different to do with some defrosted boneless, skinless chicken thighs and came across this recipe. It was delicious!! we were out of Brussel sprouts and decided to make use of some fresh asparagus that we had on hand. We cut the asparagus into approximately 1 inch pieces and it was great! We sprinkled some shredded parmesan cheese over the dish at the end and broiled it on low for a few minutes. Overall, great dish and will definitely be making it again! Read More
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2021
I liked this. To accommodate a larger family, I used 2lbs brussels sprouts, and 1.5lbs potatoes. I also used skinless boneless chicken thighs. I used more olive oil, drizzling it over all the vegetables before adding the chicken to the pan(s). I spread it out into two pans. I halved baby potatoes and the brussels sprouts. Took about 45 minutes to cook. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022