Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

My husband and I really liked this chicken. It turned out very flavorful. I followed the recipe but the only thing is, it did not come out crispy. It was crispy after browning it in the fry pan first, but after basting it once it was in the oven, the skin got almost like rubber. I think I will try it again and do everything the same except I won't baste, and see what happens. I was even thinking about marinating it first in the same ingredients and just frying it and cooking it in the pan and not the oven. But if you don't mind non crispy skin, which I don't eat the skin anyway...very good flavored chicken!