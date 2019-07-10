Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.
Kate
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2019
very, very good. I sometimes add extra garlic or spices. Also, I use the juices to make a nice sauce by adding a little milk or half and half. I have also add a little fresh chopped baby spinach to the creamy sauce. Spoon the sauce over the chicken. This is a nice dish for everyday, or for dinner guest.
Delicious! I ended up grating the garlic and used a bit of olive oil along with butter when browning the chicken as I was worried the butter would burn. I seared the chicken for about 7 minutes per side to get some more colour and crispness so 25 minutes in the oven was enough to cook the chicken through.
Super simple and very delicious! I used skinless and boneless chicken thighs since that was what I had on hand and it still came out great. I ended up cooking it in the oven for only 15 minutes and used a thermometer to make sure it was up to temperature. A winner!
I did as Kate (a reviewer) suggested and added some cream and spinach at the end. I also baked brussel sprouts and fresh carrots with it. It smells wonderful...all that garlic!! The taste is wonderful. Just enough lemon zest to flavor the veggies, which turned out perfectly. I might try this vegetarian style next time with mushrooms, carrots, brussel sprouts and spinach.
My husband and I loved this simple recipe. We think next time we'll try a little more fresh lemon juice to give it a bit more zing, and try dicing the garlic for more of that bite. I know you'll like this! We served this over rice with some of the great sauce. Yum!
This thigh recipe was good. I don’t usually cook chicken thighs, so I wanted a recipe to go by. This recipe was simple and straightforward, and didn’t require a lot of ingredients. That being said, I guess it’s no wonder that the meat wasn’t as flavorful as I’d hoped. Next time (and there will be a next time) I’ll use more herbs and spices, and put some under the skin. It browned up well. We liked it as a change from chicken breasts.
Delicious. I made this exactly as written, well except that after browning the chicken I transferred it and the sauce to a different dish to finish cooking in the oven. I served it with wild rice and steamed broccoli. Next time, because I WILL make this again, I’ll serve it with pasta. There was so much sauce in the pan it would have been great over some pasta. Thanks!
This dish was so easy and packed full of flavor! I will make again and again. I made it exactly as written with the exception that the chicken thighs were boneless skinless because that is what I had. Wonderful and easy Peasy!
I've made this twice now and it's delicious! It's a big hit with my family too! I seasoned the chicken first with my homemade house seasoning, which is just salt, pepper, & garlic powder. Everything else was done as the recipe called for. I served it with rice, great beans and roasted Brussels sprout we. This recipe is so delicious and the chicken is crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. It's now a family favorite!
Excellent and easy. I added the butter and garlic plus the other seasoning in a cast iron skillet and browned before draining into a separate bowl. Then added the chicken to the skillet to brown. After cooking the chicken on each side, added the butter/garlic sauce and lemon back into the pan. I think cooking the garlic in the pan before cooking the chicken helps the flavor
My husband and I both loved it. I used 6 chicken legs, which I had on hand. Like another poster, I browned the pieces for a total of about 12 minutes for maximum crispiness. I had a little leftover homemade olive oil and lemon juice salad dressing which I threw into the butter/garlic mixture instead of measuring out 2 T of lemon juice. Baked for 20 min. Extended the sauce with a bit of half and half and a tab of Miller's Butter. Outstanding!
It was fast and easy. We loved it. Came out juicy and delicious. Only change I made was adding just a little bit more lemon juice to the recipe. Sorry Forgot to take a pic of it. But it looked like the original.
I made the recipe exactly as shown and used a cast iron skillet. The skin was tasty but the flavors did not transfer to the chicken. Because the butter is greasy I thought perhaps clarified butter would be better, but unfortunately this recipe would not be worth a 2nd attempt for us. It was absolutely BEAUTIFUL out of the oven and the aroma excellent. It just was a disappointing taste and even with all the butter, the chicken was dry.
Very simple and usually have ingredients on hand. Moves quickly so great for a fast dinner. Good flavor and appetizing appearance with the browned skin. Will add to regular rotation. Thanks for a great easy recipe.
Amazing dish and will definitely be making this again! Easy to prepare and save the leftovers for meal prep lunches! I added a little bit of season salt to the salt and pepper and it was delicious. One of my new favorites for sure!
My entire family loved the recipe. It tastes better the second day after the meat soaks up more of the flavor. Next time I make it, I will add some lemon zest to make the flavor a bit more robust on the first day.
Quick and easy way to make chicken thighs. I made this twice. The first time I followed the recipe and it came out delicious. The second time, after the chicken was browned I removed it, added mushrooms and minced onion to the pan and lightly sauteed them, then deglazed the pan with a bit of white wine. Put the chicken back in and then baked. I served the chicken both time with jasmine rice roasted asparagus. This recipe is a keeper.
I was able to use the adjust feature and it was a real help! I also used my Ninja pressure cooker feature to cook the thighs in half the time, then the crisper lid to crisp up the skin. They turned out juicy, tender and yummy!
I really liked how quick, simple, and easy this recipe is! I used boneless, skinless thighs as that is what I had. Because of that, I reduced the time baked by 10 minutes and they were perfect. It also made for less calories- Bonus!!. I added a little more lemon and some zest because I love that flavor with garlic. I didn't have any onion powder so, I sprinkled the thighs with a dash of dried rosemary and basil for flavor. This makes a yummy sauce too!
my wife said this was a definite make again. Chicken was full of flavor. I used a little knorr chicken flavoring in the butter mix and instead of fresh garlic I used three cubes of frozen garlic( it's what I had). Also substituted chopped chives for the parsley.
Used fresh onions instead of onion powder, added lemon zest to the butter sauce with the lemon juice to punch up the lemon flavor some. Baked the chicken for about 1 hr 15 min and it was fall off the bones tender.
My husband and I really liked this chicken. It turned out very flavorful. I followed the recipe but the only thing is, it did not come out crispy. It was crispy after browning it in the fry pan first, but after basting it once it was in the oven, the skin got almost like rubber. I think I will try it again and do everything the same except I won't baste, and see what happens. I was even thinking about marinating it first in the same ingredients and just frying it and cooking it in the pan and not the oven. But if you don't mind non crispy skin, which I don't eat the skin anyway...very good flavored chicken!
This was so good! But I did make one change which most probably changed the flavor but turned out so good I wanted to share. Instead of lemon I used cooking white wine with lemon. I used boneless, skinless thighs which were done in 20 mins at 350deg. I made jasmine rice and sautéed spinach and layered the dish with rice, spinach and then chicken so I could pour sauce over all three!
Didn't have onion powder, so sprinkled onion salt on the chicken instead of salt, and left it out of the lemon butter. I also had no lemons or lemon juice, so added about 1/4 tsp lemon powder to the butter.
Very easy and very good! Made exactly as written (maybe more garlic cuz I love the stuff) but I really enjoyed the lemon, butter and garlic flavor. The only issue was that I don’t normally do one-pot cooking and completely forgot the skillet had just come out of the oven so while dishing up the thighs, I grabbed the handle and burnt my hand. I will make again but might try adding a little cream and fresh spinach as another reviewer did because that sounds pretty good!
10.12.20 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/272544/baked-lemon-butter-chicken-thighs/ ... Beautiful, but, well, eh. I'm sure part of it was Cook's fault, but I did follow the recipe except for the parsley. 'Not very much flavor. Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs by France C.
