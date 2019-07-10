Baked Lemon-Butter Chicken Thighs

These low-carb, keto-friendly chicken thighs are basted with a tangy and rich butter sauce. They are easy enough for a weeknight meal and guaranteed to impress the pickiest eaters. Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice, or alongside your favorite vegetables.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place 3 tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in a microwave oven until melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Smash garlic cloves with the side of a chef's knife and add garlic to the warm butter. Stir in lemon juice and onion powder. Set aside.

  • Sprinkle both sides of chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a medium-sized oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Brown chicken, skin-side down, for 3 to 4 minutes. Flip chicken over and brush skin with lemon-butter mixture. Pour remaining butter mixture into skillet and remove from heat.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Brush skin every 10 minutes with pan juices.

  • Remove skillet from the oven and place chicken on a serving platter. Drizzle chicken with pan juices and garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 178.7mg; sodium 256.7mg. Full Nutrition
