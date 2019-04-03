Baked Italian Chicken Thighs

These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time.
Leah Rensfelt
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2019
I had 6 thighs so the weight was more like a pound and a half. I used Presidents Choice Marinara sauce and used more than called for because we like lots of sauce. I didn’t have Italian seasoning so used a bit of oregano, thyme, marjoram and basil. Proportions don’t matter that much but total was about 1 1/2 tsp. Served with bow tie pasta and it was yummy. Served with red pepper flakes on the table for those who like it hot. Will make again.
Loved loved loved this recipe! I have made this twice now, once with the ricotta topping and once with just a mozzarella topping. Both are divine! Using a can of crushed tomatoes, 1/2 onion diced, 2 gloves crushed garlic & Italian seasonings I make my own marinara sauce in the pan. After browning the chicken I remove it from the pan to a dish then sauté the onions, add the garlic then the crushed tomatoes with the seasoning. The chicken is added back to the pan topped with the ricotta mixture then baked as written. I serve this with a side of pasta, salad and garlic bread. My kids (9,7&3) gobble it up! Definitely going to be making this often. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
Made it exactly per the recipe. It was a hit with the family. The picky teenager even had seconds. I found this recipe looking for a way to use up spare ricotta but I guess I’ll be keeping ricotta on hand now.
Made this with a side of angel hair pasta (to use the rest of the marinara sauce) and it was great. Didn't feel like running out just for ricotta, so I used cottage cheese and you couldn't tell the difference. A family hit.
Outstanding! Did not use salt to cut down on sodium in the dish. Placed thighs in a 9x13-skipped browning step that begins with “heat olive oil” Will definitely make again! Pair this with Cabbage and Noodles side dish.
I doubled the amount of sauce and ricotta mixture so I would have enough sauce to pour on a side of spaghetti. I just used oregano for the spice. I used Ragu Old World sauce and it turned out wonderful.
This is delicious! I made it on a weeknight with roasted potatoes and asparagus for sides. Enjoyed by everyone in the family. Will definitely make again. I made it exactly as written and wouldn’t change a thing!
We made it for family night of 8, with 18 thighs due to teenage boys and their huge appetites. Used the recipe as is, just adjusted for amounts, and served with Angel hair pasta, garlic rolls, and salad. It was a big hit, 8 thumbs up! Super easy also!
Made no changes. Family loved it right out of the oven, not so much for my son, who didn't get off work for an hour and a half later. He said it was still good, just not the OMG praise that the rest of the family had.
Yummy and fairly simple to do. I didn't have Italian seasoning, but oregano and the seasonings in the jarred marinara sauce were fine, especially with the garlic seasoned chicken and fresh parsley. Cooking times are right on.
Very adaptable! I didn't have marinara so I used pizza sauce. I didn't have ricotta so I used an equal amount of queso freso melting cheese. I didn't have mozzarella so I used shredded Italian blend cheese. It was so good and the chicken stayed so moist!
Absolutely amazing. Cooked 4 lbs for my family of 5 and absolutely every bite was gone or spoken for, for lunch the next day. We usually have leftovers so I was amazed. I found that the thighs have such a lot of fat for the trimming though. So next time I will try a different cut although my dogs did love their cooked chicken trimmings and rice. Also next time will try with pasta seems probably a better fit. Thank you for the recipe will definitely be making it again.
We really liked this dish, I used skin-on thighs. I browned then skin side down for about 6 minutes till crispy, then followed the rest of the recipe as presented. I served ours over a small amount of pasta but I'm sure it would be good with rice too. Fast easy dinner, can't go wrong!
For some reason I could not upload pic Tried a bunch of sizes. Wouldn’t work. I wish I could have shown you all what my version looked like! It was amazing! My family went bananas for it and I didn’t even do the recipe exactly as shown. I added red and green bell pepper and sliced organic mushrooms. Also I used feta cheese with shredded mozzarella and shredded aged cheddar cheese. I fried the veggies with the chicken and then placed them over top of the chicken in my baking dish with the marinara sauce and cheese mixture. I used spaghetti as the perfect compliment boiled to eldante and lightly tossed with butter and olive oil. We had homemade Caesar salad and garlic toast and we were all in heaven!! You have to try this recipe! It is a great baseline to create your own masterpiece! Enjoy (we sure did)
This taste so delicious It was quick and easy recipe we only added a little adobo light seasoning with the garlic powder, I mixed a little less sodium McCormick Montreal chicken seasoning to Italian seasoning and used roasted garlic marinara sauce to give it a little more taste since I didn’t have grated Parmesan I grated my parmigiano reggiano cheese
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2022
This was a great weeknight meal with some steamed veggies on the side. My husband is lactose intolerant so I always substitute stick blended Lactaid cottage cheese for the 'ricotta'. I also didn't have any prepared Italian seasoning but found a great recipe online to make my own. The mix of the ricotta, parmesan and Italian seasonings was THE BOMB! I will be finding other things to bake that onto for sure! Other than the ricotta replacement the recipe is delicious as written.
