Baked Italian Chicken Thighs

For some reason I could not upload pic Tried a bunch of sizes. Wouldn’t work. I wish I could have shown you all what my version looked like! It was amazing! My family went bananas for it and I didn’t even do the recipe exactly as shown. I added red and green bell pepper and sliced organic mushrooms. Also I used feta cheese with shredded mozzarella and shredded aged cheddar cheese. I fried the veggies with the chicken and then placed them over top of the chicken in my baking dish with the marinara sauce and cheese mixture. I used spaghetti as the perfect compliment boiled to eldante and lightly tossed with butter and olive oil. We had homemade Caesar salad and garlic toast and we were all in heaven!! You have to try this recipe! It is a great baseline to create your own masterpiece! Enjoy (we sure did)