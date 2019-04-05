Ruby Chocolate Cheesecake Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 311.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.9g 10 %
carbohydrates: 23g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.3g 1 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 23.1g 36 %
saturated fat: 8.5g 42 %
cholesterol: 47.8mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 509IU 10 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
folate: 10.3mcg 3 %
calcium: 33mg 3 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 5.8mg 2 %
potassium: 60.7mg 2 %
sodium: 204.2mg 8 %
calories from fat: 207.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved