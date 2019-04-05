Ruby Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

Cream cheese is whipped with fruity and tangy ruby cacao to make this pretty pink and fluffy dip. Serve with graham crackers, apple slices, or strawberries.

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ruby cacao wafers into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave in 20-second increments, stirring in between, until completely melted.

  • Combine melted ruby cacao with cream cheese in a mixing bowl and whip until completely combined. Spoon into a serving dish and serve with sections of graham crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 47.8mg; sodium 204.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

