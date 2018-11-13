Canadian Cedar Planked Salmon

4.7
48 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 6
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Planked salmon is a method of cooking and smoking salmon that has been used for many years. Make sure to use natural (no preservatives) red cedar. The salmon is slow cooked, which produces a rich, smoky flavor. Guests enjoy the wonderful taste of this specially prepared salmon.

Recipe by SWIZZLESTICKS

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Submerge untreated cedar plank in water. Soak approximately 12 hours, or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat. Place prepared plank on the grill, and sprinkle with coarse salt. Cover grill and heat plank 2 to 3 minutes, until dry. Adjust grill temperature for medium heat.

  • Rub salmon filets with olive oil. Arrange on the plank. Top salmon with red onion, lemon slices and black peppercorns.

  • Cook salmon, covered, 10 to 12 minutes, or until opaque and easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 30.9g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 67.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022