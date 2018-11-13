Canadian Cedar Planked Salmon

First time using a plank. I soaked it for 24 hours, then wasn't able to buy salmon. Took the plank out of water for a few days, bought some salmon and soaked it again for 24 hours before grilling. I turned the gas grill to high, put the plank on for 5 minutes, then turned it over and put some oil on the charred side of the plank, then put the salmon on. Then turned grill to medium heat. I never needed to extinguish any fire on the plank. Regarding preparation I added a few cloves of pressed garlic and I did not lay lemon slices on the salmon, instead I used lemon juice. It was great, truly yummy. I used a cedar plank. The cedar definitely added a distinct flavored to the fish. It was almost a little too strong for my preference. (note: just my preference, nobody else brought it up, they just kept saying how good it was) After I use up all my cedar planks I will try some alder planks, they are suppose to be a little more mild and sweet. The recipe is great, thanks!