Chili Dog Hand Pie

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick meal to make. It's just like having a chili dog, but wrapped up in a nice neat portable hand pie. Feel free to replace the canned chili with your own recipe.

By Cooking Daddy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 hand pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Cut the pie crusts in half. Lay 1 half crust on a cutting board and top with 1/4 of the Cheddar cheese, 1/4 of the chili, 1/4 of the hot dog pieces, and 1/4 of the onion. Firmly fold over the crust and pinch the edges to seal contents inside; transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 3 crusts. Slice the top of each pie with a knife to allow steam to escape.

  • Bake pies in the preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool a bit before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
589 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 29g; fat 43g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 1112.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

traceykasten
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2019
Just made these tonight as I wanted something easy and kid-friendly. I combined all the ingredients Read More
Reviews:
melanie
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2019
These Look Very Delicious And Amazing Too Read More
