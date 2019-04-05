Chili Dog Hand Pie
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 588.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.3g 45 %
carbohydrates: 29g 9 %
dietary fiber: 4.1g 16 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 43g 66 %
saturated fat: 19.4g 97 %
cholesterol: 79.6mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 738.2IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 6.6mg 51 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 9 %
vitamin c: 1.4mg 2 %
folate: 59mcg 15 %
calcium: 437.5mg 44 %
iron: 3.8mg 21 %
magnesium: 49mg 18 %
potassium: 320.3mg 9 %
sodium: 1112.4mg 45 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 387.3
