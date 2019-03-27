Baked "Fried" Rice

If you don't have cold leftover rice around, this easy oven method will produce something very similar to the classic fried rice, with the perfect texture every time. Just like rice pilaf, the grains of rice get coated in fat before absorbing the cooking liquid, ensuring plump, tender, separate grains with no sticky clumps. Just adjust cooking time if using a different kind of rice or pan size. Garnish with green onions and serve with a runny poached egg on top if desired.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place rice in a large baking dish. Drizzle in canola and sesame oils; toss to coat rice completely. Add garlic, green onions, bell peppers, carrots, peas, and ham. Season with salt. Stir until well combined.

  • Combine chicken broth, soy sauce, and chile paste in a pot over high heat. Stir and bring to a boil. Pour on top of the rice and stir briefly. Cover top tightly with heavy-duty aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 32 minutes. Remove and let stand for 10 minutes. Uncover; fluff rice with a fork. Taste and adjust seasoning.

  • Increase oven temperature to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C). Return to the oven until rice is browned and crusted, about 10 minutes.

Chef's Note:

I used a 11-1/2x8x2-1/2-inch pan, but your standard 9x12-inch casserole dish will work the same. This method will work no matter what you add in, as long as everything is chopped finely enough to cook through.

Some sesame oils can be very strongly flavored, and if that's the kind you have, the amount I poured over the top of my egg could overpower the dish, so be careful.

Use Chinese barbecue pork instead of ham if available.

To brown the top, you can also place the cooked rice under the broiler for a few minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 1351.1mg. Full Nutrition
