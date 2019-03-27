Baked "Fried" Rice

Oh my goodness ! We are big bug fans of fried rice in this house. Due to some physical problems I am not sure to stand at the stove and work through the process of making fried rice. It is a LOT of work !! NOW.... because of YOU.... we can have it as often as we please. So easy. So tasty. So so wonderful ! Thank you so much for doing all the leg work for us and bringing such a fine dish to our table. The only thing I changed was I added a lot more carrots because we like carrots ! And I think next time I will scramble eggs and add them after it is done. Just because we like it. But really..... it is just the best ! Oh wait ! I did do another change.... instead of chicken broth I added a PHO broth from Campbell's. It added a nice Asian flavor. I apologize.... I meant to take a photo to add. Next time. THANK YOU !