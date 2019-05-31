Loaded Baked Potato

This loaded baked potato is a fast and easy take on the classic stuffed twice-baked potato. Pairs well with a juicy, fruit-forward red wine blend.

Recipe by 14 Hands Winery

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Pierce each potato with a paring knife and roast in the oven until tender, about 1 hour, depending on the size of your potatoes.

  • Meanwhile, dice up bacon. Heat a saute pan over medium heat and cook bacon until crispy, about 7 minutes. Remove bacon and set aside, leaving bacon fat in the pan.

  • Return the saute pan with reserved bacon fat to the heat. Cook broccoli and red pepper for 2 minutes. Add water and allow to cook until water has evaporated. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • When potatoes are done cooking, remove and allow to cool enough to handle. Cut them in half and scoop out a portion of the insides with a spoon, leaving about a 1/4-inch border on the skins.

  • Mix scooped-out potato with 1/2 of the bacon, broccoli-red pepper mixture, sour cream, salt, pepper, and 1/2 of the Cheddar together in a bowl.

  • Divide the filling and add it back into the potato skins.

  • Return stuffed potatoes to the oven and bake until heated through, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and top with remaining bacon, Cheddar, and green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 58.2mg; sodium 674.6mg. Full Nutrition
