Tuscan Panzanella

You say bread salad, the Tuscans say panzanella. Mix up the typical salad with this outdoor-friendly Italian party-pleaser.

By Chateau Ste Michelle

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Tear, chop, or crumble bread into small pieces and place into a large bowl. Add all the chopped vegetables and mix with the bread. Add vinegar, olive oil, garlic, and basil leaves. Toss thoroughly and season with salt and pepper. Let rest at room temperature for 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Tips

Cook's Note:

Other variations include adding capers, hard-boiled eggs, tuna fish, or olives.

For more recipe ideas and Chateau Ste. Michelle pairings click here.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 30.1g; sodium 335mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Dacook
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2019
I added grilled tuna to make it a complete meal. It was delicious. First-of-the-year local tomatoes made the flavors especially savory. Read More
Reviews:
Lucho Monge
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2021
I liked it very much and I made some substitutions to suit my taste: instead of cucumbers or fennel I added artichokes, palm, olives. I fried ciabatta bread cubes one the skillet with some olive oil and salt. To finish the leftover the next day I removed the soggy bread cubes before eating. Read More
Doug
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2020
YES! I made this just as directed and it was very easy and delicious. Perfect for a light summer lunch (or anytime). And it makes quite a bit. I will surely keep this recipe. Thanks! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022