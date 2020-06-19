Cold Brewed Coffee

Save some money and make iced coffee at home. Serve with a simple syrup and creamer in a Ball Mason jar for added enjoyment! This is a concentrated coffee mixture. It is recommended to dilute with water 50/50. Add creamer to taste.

Recipe by Connorsmommy83

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Cold Brew:
Simple Syrup:
For Serving:

Directions

  • Pour coffee grounds of your choice into a pitcher. Pour in water and stir with a spoon. Let mixture steep at room temperature for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours.

  • Line a fine-mesh strainer with a coffee filter and place over a medium bowl. Slowly pour coffee mixture through the filter. Do not force it through. Discard grounds and rinse out pitcher.

  • Pour filtered coffee concentrate back into the clean pitcher. Place in the refrigerator.

  • Boil water and sugar together until sugar is completely dissolved. Cool simple syrup and transfer to an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

  • Pour 3 ounces of coffee concentrate into a Mason jar or cup. Top with 3 ounces water. Add desired amount of simple syrup and ice.

Cook's Note:

To keep your drink from getting watered down by ice cubes, brew a pot of regular coffee and pour into an ice cube tray. Freeze for 3 to 4 hours. No diluted coffee!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 24.1g; sodium 13.1mg. Full Nutrition
