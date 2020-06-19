Cold Brewed Coffee

Save some money and make iced coffee at home. Serve with a simple syrup and creamer in a Ball Mason jar for added enjoyment! This is a concentrated coffee mixture. It is recommended to dilute with water 50/50. Add creamer to taste.
Do yourself a favour and mix by weight using an 8:1 water:coffee ground ratio (i.e, 800g water for 100g coffee). Going by weight ratio makes it super-easy to adjust to make just the right amount of concentrate. For the easiest cleanup, I use a bowl with a spout for the steeping process and filter it into a Chemex brewer. The ground of your coffee also matters a lot for cold-brewing. Use a coarse grind, as for a French press for best results.
