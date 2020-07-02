Creamy Garlic and Herb Butter Sauce
Amazing butter sauce can be used on anything from seafood to leftover chicken or beef to potatoes. Quick, easy, creamy, and delicious!
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You may use dried herbs instead but fresh gives the sauce a more noticeable taste.
Substitute half-and-half for cream if preferred. You may also omit the cream for a lighter "glaze" sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 417.5mg. Full Nutrition