Creamy Garlic and Herb Butter Sauce

Rating: 2 stars

6.27.20 Scaled this down to three servings, and followed the ingredient listing and recipe instructions to the letter. Unfortunately, this did not really develop into a sauce, all of the herbs rose to the top rather than being incorporated into the sauce, and it was simply runny and weak/diluted in flavor. Three servings calls for 1-1/4 cups of chicken stock (more liquid goes in later), and that on its own IMO is a lot for three servings. I’d planned to serve this over steamed cauliflower, but it ended up going down the disposal. If I were to make again, the first thing I’d do would be considerably reduce the amount of chicken stock, as you always can add more if necessary. That might help with the consistency issue, as well as enriching the flavor. Sorry for the bad review, but this just didn’t work out for me.