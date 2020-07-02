Creamy Garlic and Herb Butter Sauce

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Amazing butter sauce can be used on anything from seafood to leftover chicken or beef to potatoes. Quick, easy, creamy, and delicious!

By Trisha Benson

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place garlic cloves in a small baking dish and toss with oil to coat.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cloves are light golden brown, about 15 minutes.

  • Combine garlic and hot stock in a blender. Season with salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Add cream, butter, parsley, oregano, and thyme; process until completely blended.

  • Transfer sauce to a container and allow to cool, about 10 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to use. Reheat the sauce over low heat when ready to serve.

Cook's Notes:

You may use dried herbs instead but fresh gives the sauce a more noticeable taste.

Substitute half-and-half for cream if preferred. You may also omit the cream for a lighter "glaze" sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 417.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Most helpful critical review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
06/28/2020
6.27.20 Scaled this down to three servings, and followed the ingredient listing and recipe instructions to the letter. Unfortunately, this did not really develop into a sauce, all of the herbs rose to the top rather than being incorporated into the sauce, and it was simply runny and weak/diluted in flavor. Three servings calls for 1-1/4 cups of chicken stock (more liquid goes in later), and that on its own IMO is a lot for three servings. I’d planned to serve this over steamed cauliflower, but it ended up going down the disposal. If I were to make again, the first thing I’d do would be considerably reduce the amount of chicken stock, as you always can add more if necessary. That might help with the consistency issue, as well as enriching the flavor. Sorry for the bad review, but this just didn’t work out for me. Read More
Reviews:
Spencer
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2021
I used this to baste Hasselback potatoes which worked great. The leftovers (separate prior to using for some other recipe; you don't want to "contaminate") were just as good. Easy and keeps well in the fridge for days. Maybe for ANY vegetable... Read More
