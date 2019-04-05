Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce

The only change I made was that I added 1/4 of a block of cream cheese. It helped thicken it. This was very delicious.
I tried 2 ways! Using all fresh ingredients, using all dried ingredients. (Garlic, oregano, basil, parsley) In my own opinion I liked the dried ingredients better it offered a stronger taste then the fresh did. And it’s an amazing sauce to cook pork chops in BUT! both ways taste amazing. The fresh is a bit more expensive depending where you get it all from, the dried is less and can be used more. Will definitely be making it again!
Easy to make and adjust. Will make again!
great with bbq prrawns and rice. loved it. quick and easy
I made this sauce following the recipe exactly. It never seemed to thicken up. I wound up having to add Wondra to it a TBS at a time for it to thicken up. I must agree with the other reviewer that said this was very bland. The addition of garlic powder, additional salt on top of the salted butter, and pepper finally gave it a flavor boost. I'd make it again but add at least another two TBS of fresh garlic to it as a starting point.
Awesome recipe! I used italian seasoning instead of the other seasonings and added garlic powder and onion powder to taste.
I opted to replace half the butter with bacon fat and added two strips of cooked chopped bacon while the sauce was thickening. I served it over Rana's chicken and mozzarella tortellini, my family LOVED!
Great recipe but needed some salt. Also- I increased the amount of each herb and that really added some nice flavor.
Eh, this sauce was just okay. I added a little cheese but otherwise followed the recipe. It was pretty bland.