Creamy Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.57 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This garlic and butter cream sauce is restaurant worthy and is ready in 10 minutes! Serve over your favorite pasta.

By Dan

Gallery


Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Whisk in flour and stir until combined and the flour loses its raw smell, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, oregano, basil, and parsley, and bring to a simmer, 3 to 5 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until thick, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 34.8g; cholesterol 93.5mg; sodium 269.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Beth Pace
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2020
The only change I made was that I added 1/4 of a block of cream cheese. It helped thicken it. This was very delicious. Read More
Helpful
(5)

Most helpful critical review

Laura Fields
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2020
Eh, this sauce was just okay. I added a little cheese but otherwise followed the recipe. It was pretty bland. Read More
Reviews:
brandi
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2020
I tried 2 ways! Using all fresh ingredients, using all dried ingredients. (Garlic, oregano, basil, parsley) In my own opinion I liked the dried ingredients better it offered a stronger taste then the fresh did. And it’s an amazing sauce to cook pork chops in BUT! both ways taste amazing. The fresh is a bit more expensive depending where you get it all from, the dried is less and can be used more. Will definitely be making it again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Johana Venegas
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
Easy to make and adjust. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joanne Cryan
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2019
Easy and delicious Read More
Kerry Thistlethwaite
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2020
great with bbq prrawns and rice. loved it. quick and easy Read More
MichaelG7355
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2020
I made this sauce following the recipe exactly. It never seemed to thicken up. I wound up having to add Wondra to it a TBS at a time for it to thicken up. I must agree with the other reviewer that said this was very bland. The addition of garlic powder, additional salt on top of the salted butter, and pepper finally gave it a flavor boost. I'd make it again but add at least another two TBS of fresh garlic to it as a starting point. Read More
Kaitlyn Amanda Rodabaugh
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2020
Awesome recipe! I used italian seasoning instead of the other seasonings and added garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Read More
eandtheboys
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2020
I opted to replace half the butter with bacon fat and added two strips of cooked chopped bacon while the sauce was thickening. I served it over Rana's chicken and mozzarella tortellini, my family LOVED! Read More
Marva
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2021
Great recipe but needed some salt. Also- I increased the amount of each herb and that really added some nice flavor. Read More
Laura Fields
Rating: 3 stars
06/25/2020
Eh, this sauce was just okay. I added a little cheese but otherwise followed the recipe. It was pretty bland. Read More
