Indian Vegetarian Curried Cauliflower

Absolutely delicious! Fairly simple to make and so full of flavor. This is pretty spicy, and I think there's an error in the 1 teaspoon of cayenne called for. The cook's notes say that the dish will become spicier if the amount of cayenne pepper is increased *TO* 1/2 teaspoon. Well, there's double that already in there! If you want it mild, go with 1/4 teaspoon. If you want it spicy, go with the full 1 teaspoon. After adding all the ingredients, I ended up simmering on low, COVERED. This wasn't stated in the recipe, but I feel the cauliflower cooked a lot more evenly that way. I served this with basmati rice. So good!
I'm really impressed. The flavor was deep and wonderfully aromatic. My family responded "this is delicious"! I to recommend go easy on the spice cayenne and use 1/2 tsp for those not tolerant of heat. Next time a blanket of Basmati rice. I am review #2 . You can anticipate many more positive reviews as the word gets spread!
