Indian Vegetarian Curried Cauliflower

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Delicious, easy, and beautifully presented, this vegetarian dish inspired by Indian cuisine is perfect for potlucks, especially if you love cauliflower and curry.

By joycecook

Gallery

Credit: France C

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion to the hot oil and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add cauliflower and mix into the onion. Continue cooking, stirring every 2 to 3 minutes, for 10 to 15 minutes more. Add garlic and cook 2 more minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, curry powder, coriander, turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper. Cook and stir for 5 more minutes.

  • Mix cream cheese into the skillet with the vegetables. Continue cooking until cauliflower is tender but still a little crunchy, 5 to 10 minutes more. Season with salt and mix in 2 tablespoons cilantro. Garnish with remaining cilantro before serving.

Cook's Note:

The dish will become spicier if the amount of cayenne pepper is increased to 1/2 teaspoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 319.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/07/2022