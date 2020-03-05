Instant Pot® Teriyaki Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.83 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Instant Pot® recipe is perfect for a school night or whenever you need a quick dinner!

By Diana71

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Pour in olive oil and warm until hot. Add chicken thighs and brown on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, apple cider vinegar, ginger, and garlic in a bowl for the marinade. Pour marinade over chicken thighs in the pot and bring to a simmer; cook for 2 minutes and scrape browned bits off bottom of pot. Turn off Saute mode. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 10 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Stir cold water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Remove chicken thighs from Instant Pot® and transfer to a plate.

  • Select Saute function. Pour cornstarch mixture into the remaining sauce in the pot. Cook until sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off Saute mode. Pour some of the sauce over teriyaki thighs and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 21.5g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 1876mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (20)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Kelley LaRock
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2020
Delicious! Added to my favorites! Read More
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 31
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
GOOCANES
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2020
Yum Yum Yum! I followed the directions exactly except I did a quick release and it was fine. This chicken was delicious! Served with white rice but next time I'll add some snow peas and/or mushrooms. Read More
Helpful
(1)
John
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2020
Delicious Read More
Connie Coy
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2020
We really liked this. It took on great flavor with the sauce. I almost doubled the soy sauce because I used 7 pieces of chicken. Read More
Advertisement
Kelley LaRock
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2020
Delicious! Added to my favorites! Read More
Alice Fulton
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2021
No changes! It was simple and very tasty! Thanks! Read More
berger5909
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2021
Absolutely delicious. I will say, because I'm a celiac, my soy sauce is tamari and I believe that changed "something". That being said, this was amazing. Absolutely delicious. Read More
Advertisement
pjdough
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2021
Delicious!!! Exactly as the recipe stated. Read More
willb92
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2020
Quick, easy, and tasty! Read More
Angelwords
Rating: 3 stars
06/14/2021
Not impressed. Just thought it was average. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022