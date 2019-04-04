Rutabaga Noodles with Sage Butter

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These rutabaga noodles are much lower in carbs than traditional pasta and have a nice nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness. They even look like real pasta!

By France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut rutabaga into thin noodles using a spiralizer.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Saute rutabaga noodles, stirring constantly, until the noodles start turning a bright yellow color, 4 to 5 minutes. Add water and cover with a lid. Lower heat to medium and steam noodles until they soften to an al dente texture, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove lid and toss noodles until water has evaporated. Transfer noodles to a bowl and keep warm.

  • Wipe out skillet and melt butter over medium heat. Swirl butter until brown specks begin to appear in the bottom of the skillet, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic to skillet and stir for 2 to 3 minutes, taking care not to burn. Add sage and stir to coat. Return rutabaga noodles to the pan and toss to combine. Season with salt and freshly cracked pepper. Garnish with crushed red pepper and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 247.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
pjp
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2019
Could not find a rutabaga so I used turnips. It would have been fine till I got a phone call. Half the strips burned, you have to watch them closely !!! The red pepper was too much for my taste, the black pepper would have been plenty; and I love hot things! I will definitely make this again!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022