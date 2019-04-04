Indian Curried Spinach Dip

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe for curried spinach dip is very easy to make. If you like North Indian cuisine, you will really like this dish as it uses many of the classic Indian spices like turmeric, cumin, and curry powder. Serve with pita chips.

By Eric

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pull thawed and drained spinach apart and place it in a small bowl to use later.

  • Mix cumin, curry powder, turmeric, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl and set spice mixture aside.

  • Dissolve bouillon cube in warm water in a bowl and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 3 minutes. Add spice mixture and spinach to the skillet and stir well to combine. Pour vegetable bouillon into the skillet. Reduce heat to low and simmer until most of the moisture has cooked off, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Mix yogurt and cream cheese into the spinach mixture in the skillet. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 168.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Peyton Khorey
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2020
Very thick, but great! Read More
Reviews:
Bob
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2019
Very good and will make it again but no salt needs to be added. Also needs to be thickened up a bit Read More
