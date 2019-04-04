Indian Curried Spinach Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 156.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.1g 12 %
carbohydrates: 8.2g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 12g 19 %
saturated fat: 5.7g 29 %
cholesterol: 26.2mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 8612.4IU 172 %
niacin equivalents: 1.9mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 6.6mg 11 %
folate: 111.6mcg 28 %
calcium: 124.1mg 12 %
iron: 2.2mg 12 %
magnesium: 61.4mg 22 %
potassium: 336.3mg 9 %
sodium: 168.7mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 108.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
