Easy 100% Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 5 stars When it’s cold and humid outside, it’s better to let it rise for two or more hours Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars My bread didn't rise, extending time on top of warm oven. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Super easy recipe. Excellent flavor, Doesn't take all day with different risings, and it's a small recipe which is good for a single person who doesn't need 5 loaves of bread like some of the other recipes will leave you with

Rating: 5 stars I have made this bread 5 times. It turns out best with honey and a little more salt than called for. King Arthur whole wheat flour works best. It’s easy and delicious!

Rating: 5 stars This is by go to whole wheat bread recipe. I've made it in mini loaf pans and it takes like bread served at some restaurants. Simple ingredient lists helps as well.

Rating: 5 stars I made this by hand and I didn't have honey so I used 2 tblsp of of coconut sugar and added 2 tblsp of water. it turned out wonderfully :)

Rating: 2 stars I've made hundreds of loaves of bread in my life. I've never had one fail so miserably. 3/4 t. of yeast? Does that really work? Mine didn't proof until I added an additional T to it. I also wonder how the bread was measured, because when I did it as the bakers do, it was more of a batter than a dough. I had to add an additional 1/2 C of flour to make it work. And it's fairly flavorless. In all of my years of baking bread, this was my first fail.

Rating: 5 stars Really good basic recipe. I tried using half Almond Milk and half water and that worked great also. Easiest WW Bread recipe ever.