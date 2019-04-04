Easy 100% Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.65 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a foolproof, beginner 100% whole wheat bread, easy to make with a stand mixer like a Kitchenaid®.

By Mme Rocha

prep:
40 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs 35 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Mix the warm water, honey, and yeast in a stand-mixer bowl until mixture becomes foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Add half the whole wheat flour, olive oil, and salt to the mixture. Mix with a spatula or wooden spoon until incorporated. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Mix with a dough hook attachment on low speed, slowly adding the remaining whole wheat flour, increasing the speed to high. Mix on high until the batter is combined and not sticking to the sides of the bowl, about 7 minutes. Cover the bowl with a towel and let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare a 9x5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Flour a surface to work the dough.

  • Place the dough onto the floured work surface and shape into a loaf. Use more flour if necessary. Place into the prepared loaf pan.

  • Let shaped dough sit in a warm place until it has risen over the top of the pan, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 to 20 minutes before removing from the pan and transferring to a wire rack. Let cool an additional hour before slicing; otherwise it will feel doughy.

Cook's Notes:

You can use agave nectar or maple syrup instead of honey to make this vegan.

Use a good-quality olive oil, and be generous with your pour.

Don't let the dough sit in a place that is too hot to proof, as this will kill the yeast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 1.8g; sodium 149.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Rossana Rocchini
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2020
When it’s cold and humid outside, it’s better to let it rise for two or more hours Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Vicki Alexander
Rating: 3 stars
02/08/2020
My bread didn't rise, extending time on top of warm oven. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Doug
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2020
Super easy recipe. Excellent flavor, Doesn't take all day with different risings, and it's a small recipe which is good for a single person who doesn't need 5 loaves of bread like some of the other recipes will leave you with Read More
Whitney Kreiling
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2021
I have made this bread 5 times. It turns out best with honey and a little more salt than called for. King Arthur whole wheat flour works best. It’s easy and delicious! Read More
Patrick E Gilman
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2020
This is by go to whole wheat bread recipe. I've made it in mini loaf pans and it takes like bread served at some restaurants. Simple ingredient lists helps as well. Read More
cherrylee
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2020
I made this by hand and I didn't have honey so I used 2 tblsp of of coconut sugar and added 2 tblsp of water. it turned out wonderfully :) Read More
TERIJH
Rating: 2 stars
04/14/2021
I've made hundreds of loaves of bread in my life. I've never had one fail so miserably. 3/4 t. of yeast? Does that really work? Mine didn't proof until I added an additional T to it. I also wonder how the bread was measured, because when I did it as the bakers do, it was more of a batter than a dough. I had to add an additional 1/2 C of flour to make it work. And it's fairly flavorless. In all of my years of baking bread, this was my first fail. Read More
innschristopher
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2021
Really good basic recipe. I tried using half Almond Milk and half water and that worked great also. Easiest WW Bread recipe ever. Read More
JMC
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2021
This is a go to favorite in our house. I always have to double the recipe, or there won't be any for the next day! It's fluffy enough to be good on its own, but dense enough to hold up to sandwiches and spreads. Not grainy like a lot of whole wheat breads either. Two minor adjustments that I make: I use corse sea salt and double the amount, and I usually do an hour rise before shaping it and letting it rise in the pan. Read More
