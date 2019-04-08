Oreo® Delight Cookie Bars
Inspired by millionaire shortbread bars, Oreo® delight bars are three-layered bars, containing a cookie-crumb crust, a layer of chewy caramel in the center, and a layer of Oreo®-filling-flavored whipped cream. These bars are delicious and incredibly easy to make, requiring only four ingredients, making them the perfect gift, last-minute dessert, or bake sale treat.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 189.4mg. Full Nutrition