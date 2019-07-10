Sous Vide Scallops with Garlic and Lemon Butter
Serve these scallops with lots of crusty bread as an appetizer or on a grilled steak for surf and turf.
This has a great flavor! I served it with a grain bowl and seared kale. The mixture of flavors was terrific.
Scallops came out fine, but more overdone than when I sear them on the stove.
Sous vide is the perfect way to prepare scallops. Never raw in the center and never rubbery.
Served these with homemade fettucine. Fantastic! I did make extra of the garlic and lemon butter sauce.
I only cooked them in the pot until the scallops turned white and then seared them the rest of way in a pan on the stove. I don't like overcooked scallops myself and I'm used to searing them in a pan. Other than that, the flavors were great, and I would do this again using same ingredients.
