Sous Vide Scallops with Garlic and Lemon Butter

Serve these scallops with lots of crusty bread as an appetizer or on a grilled steak for surf and turf.

Recipe by Bren

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a medium pot with warm water, attach the sous vide and set temperature to 123 degrees F (51 degrees C) and timer to 30 minutes.

  • Remove the tough muscle from the side of the scallops, if present, and lightly season with salt and pepper. Transfer scallops in a resealable plastic bag and remove all the air using the water immersion method.

  • Place the scallops in the pot when the temperature has reached 123 degrees F (51 degrees C). Cook until timer goes off.

  • Remove scallops from the bag and pat dry; if scallops are wet, they will not sear well.

  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add scallops and sear until lightly brown, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook for 1 more minute. Remove from skillet and move to a warmed dish.

  • Add garlic to skillet and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Deglaze skillet with white wine and lemon, scraping up any browned bits. Mix in parsley and Cajun seasoning; simmer sauce for 2 minutes. Stir in butter until just melted. Spoon sauce over scallops, sprinkle with green onion tops, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 70.8mg; sodium 547.5mg. Full Nutrition
