Einkorn Banana Bread

Pack more minerals and protein into your banana bread recipe by using einkorn flour. Einkorn flour is just as versatile as regular all-purpose flour, and it can be substituted cup-for-cup in any recipe. You will be amazed by the flavor.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings: 10
10
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Stir sugar and melted butter together in a bowl. Mix in eggs, milk, and vanilla until well combined.

  • Combine sifted flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into butter mixture until smooth. Fold bananas and walnuts into the batter until fully incorporated. Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf reads 195 degrees F (90 degrees C), about 55 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove loaf from the pan and finish cooling on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 289.5mg. Full Nutrition
