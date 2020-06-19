Einkorn Banana Bread

Pack more minerals and protein into your banana bread recipe by using einkorn flour. Einkorn flour is just as versatile as regular all-purpose flour, and it can be substituted cup-for-cup in any recipe. You will be amazed by the flavor.
Delicious. First time I used 1/2 cup sugar, which was more than enough. Second time I used 1/3 cup, which was perfect (we use chocolate chips too, and with the banana, there's plenty of natural sugar). Baked in an 8" x 8" pan 35 minutes at 350.
Had never heard of this flour until we bought it by accident. Had to find a new banana bread recipe, and Im glad it was this. Fantastic. Great rise (had no baking powder so doubled baking soda), great texture, great taste
I made this for my wife. It only took about 15 min to but together. And 55 min to bake. She said it was the best Banana Nut Bread I have ever made for her. Great flavor and texture. This will now be my go to recipe for Banana Nut Bread.
This recipe was amazing! It was my first time baking with einkorn and I could not see any difference. I also decided to add an extra banana and some nuts and chocolate chips, and it tasted even better. Defiantly will be making this many more times!!!
