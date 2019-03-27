Air Fryer Chicken Thigh Schnitzel

I find chicken thighs to be more flavorful than chicken breasts, and this schnitzel is a perfect example. Not only is it delicious, it is also cooked in the air fryer, making it lower in calories, oil free, and grease free.
I liked the concept and it turned out fine but I like using chicken breast better. I thought the chicken thighs might be more tender but that really wasn't the case. Maybe pounding them changed the texture to much.
I followed the instructions as written. As usual that which is air fried doesn't have that delicious oil flavor but it is healthier. I am not sure if I will make it again but I will keep the recipe handy.
This was a great way to air fry chicken thighs. Mine had bones and skin so I deboned and skinned them. The bones with small amounts of meat on them I put in a large saucepan with water and simmered on the stove for the beginnings of soup. The skin I sprinkled with salt, pepper, and garlic powder and air fried it until it was crispy, turning twice and then set the crisps beside the chicken when I served it. The completed dish may not have been as healthy as described but it sure was delicious. I used Panko bread crumbs which gave the chicken a wonderful crispy coating. I cooked the thighs five minutes per side at 390 degrees, spraying them when I flipped them over. Served with basmati rice and asparagus it resulted in a company worthy meal.
