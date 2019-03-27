Air Fryer Chicken Thigh Schnitzel

I find chicken thighs to be more flavorful than chicken breasts, and this schnitzel is a perfect example. Not only is it delicious, it is also cooked in the air fryer, making it lower in calories, oil free, and grease free.

Recipe by Yoly

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken thighs, 1 at a time, between 2 sheets of parchment paper and flatten with a mallet.

  • Combine bread crumbs, salt, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl and beaten egg in a third shallow bowl. Dip chicken thighs first in flour, then in beaten egg, and finally coat with bread crumb mixture.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place breaded thighs in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not touching; work in batches if necessary. Mist with avocado oil and cook for 6 minutes. Flip each thigh, mist with oil, and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 14g; cholesterol 117.3mg; sodium 926.8mg. Full Nutrition
