Strawberry Sangria

A refreshing summertime sangria with a fresh, strawberry taste.

Recipe by BUCKEYEMJ

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 glasses
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine wine, strawberry schnapps, and sugar in a large pitcher. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add sliced strawberries and refrigerate, 2 to 3 hours.

  • Pour over ice and garnish with whole strawberries before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 0.3g; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
