Strawberry Sangria
A refreshing summertime sangria with a fresh, strawberry taste.
A refreshing summertime sangria with a fresh, strawberry taste.
I love it. So did my neighbor. It is so light and a perfect strawberry taste. I made mine with a voignier and replaced the soda and schnapps with a cranberry ginger ale. It was so yummy, I made 3 batches, one for my neighbor. I plan to make more for summer visitors, while strawberry season is at its freshest.Read More
I love it. So did my neighbor. It is so light and a perfect strawberry taste. I made mine with a voignier and replaced the soda and schnapps with a cranberry ginger ale. It was so yummy, I made 3 batches, one for my neighbor. I plan to make more for summer visitors, while strawberry season is at its freshest.
I used a moscato, but I think next time I would use a semi dry. However, my crowd loved the sweet flavors and it was gone in a flash. Would definitely double next time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections