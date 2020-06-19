Sourdough Buttermilk Pancakes

Light and scrumptious sourdough buttermilk pancakes are quick and easy to make with a sourdough starter.

Recipe by earthmother

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 pancakes
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Add egg, sugar, sourdough starter, flour, and buttermilk to a large bowl in the order listed. Mix thoroughly before adding baking soda; batter will be light and bubbly. Do not mix again.

  • Heat a lightly greased griddle over medium-high heat.

  • Drop batter by large spoonfuls onto the preheated griddle; cook until bubbles appear and the edges are slightly dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until pancakes sound hollow when tapped with a spatula, 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Tips

If you don't have buttermilk, substitute 3/4 cup water and reduce baking soda to 1 teaspoon.

You can substitute a sucralose sweetener (such as Splenda) for the sugar if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 1.6g; cholesterol 32.9mg; sodium 379.2mg. Full Nutrition
