Sourdough Buttermilk Pancakes

Great recipe! I like the texture when you add flour in the morning as opposed to letting it ferment overnight. A nice cake-ey texture. The buttermilk activates with the sourdough/ baking soda for a beautiful bubbly texture and fluffy pancakes.
I'm going middle of the road here. I had to add tons more flour than called for in the recipe but my starter was very thin. Also very sour so I had to add more sugar. The baking soda really perked up the batter but it was flat again by the time I was done. Probably because I had so much batter after adding all the extras.
Great recipe! I like the texture when you add flour in the morning as opposed to letting it ferment overnight. A nice cake-ey texture. The buttermilk activates with the sourdough/ baking soda for a beautiful bubbly texture and fluffy pancakes.
I'm going middle of the road here. I had to add tons more flour than called for in the recipe but my starter was very thin. Also very sour so I had to add more sugar. The baking soda really perked up the batter but it was flat again by the time I was done. Probably because I had so much batter after adding all the extras.
Simple to prepare, with minimal number of ingredients compared to many of the other recipes online. Used the batter to make waffles rather than pancakes, came out great. Prepared in a Dash mini-waffle maker, had enough batter to make over a dozen light and delicious waffles. Let the leftovers cool, wrapped individually in plastic wrap, then stored in a freezer bag. Pull out one or two in the morning, a couple of minutes in the toaster, and Eggo can't hold a candle to these babies. This will be my go-to recipe for pancakes/waffles to use up my sourdough discard.
I realize that using sourdough starter is a variable that could conceivably make each batch of these different, but these didn't have the light and fluffy texture that my regular cakes--Kris's light and puffy pancakes--have, and those don't call for buttermilk. I followed the recipe for these, and the pancakes were like mochi; they rose but were dense and chewy. Maybe I should have pulled my sourdough starter out of the fridge earlier so it could fully activate. I don't know, but I will find another way to use my excess sourdough starter and my buttermilk.
I used fresh very active sourdough starter, non fat milk and 1 tsp baking soda, mixing as instructed and produced a nice moderately thick, bubbly and smooth batter, as expected ... The pancakes came out light and fluffy !! My batch yielded 12 medium sized pancakes. I will make this again !!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.