Indian Curried Chicken Thighs
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 602.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.5g 55 %
carbohydrates: 40.6g 13 %
dietary fiber: 9.9g 40 %
sugars: 6.2g
fat: 39.1g 60 %
saturated fat: 20.2g 101 %
cholesterol: 66.2mg 22 %
vitamin a iu: 1154.9IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 10.4mg 80 %
vitamin b6: 0.9mg 54 %
vitamin c: 23.2mg 39 %
folate: 110.6mcg 28 %
calcium: 110mg 11 %
iron: 7.7mg 43 %
magnesium: 110.9mg 40 %
potassium: 761.7mg 21 %
sodium: 475.7mg 19 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 22 %
calories from fat: 352.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
