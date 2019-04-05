Indian Curried Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve these delicious curried chicken thighs with warm naan bread and jasmine or basmati rice.

By lisarocks

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season cubed chicken with salt and pepper and set aside.

  • Preheat a large dry skillet over medium heat. Add curry powder and toast until lightly browned and fragrant, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Add paprika, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric and roast, stirring constantly, for 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in onion, garlic, and bay leaf. Pour in olive oil and mix to combine.

  • Mix chicken, coconut milk, yogurt, tomato paste, salt, and pepper into the spices in the skillet. Stir well to combine. Mix in chickpeas, peas, and pineapple. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove bay leaf and stir in lemon juice and cayenne pepper. Simmer for 5 more minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 39.1g; cholesterol 66.2mg; sodium 475.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Kathi
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2019
This was one of the best curry recipes I made! The family loved it and I wouldn't change a thing Read More
Shaina Serrano
Rating: 4 stars
09/03/2020
Came out very good but is lacking a little flavor Read More
