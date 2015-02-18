Easy Herbed Lamb Chops

Rating: Unrated

This lamb chop recipe is a family favorite. We've been making it for years for special family occasions.

By WYERA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 chops
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine basil, rosemary, oregano, garlic powder, and pepper in a bowl. Season one side of the lamb chops with 1/2 of the seasoning mixture.

  • Heat olive oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium-high heat.

  • Place each chop, seasoned-sides down, into the heated pan. Season the second side of the lamb chops with the remaining spice mix. Brown both sides quickly, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce the temperature to medium and add onions. Cook and stir until onions sweat and start to turn translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Add celery leaves and salt, and enough water to just cover the chops. Let simmer and reduce over medium heat until water has evaporated, 20 to 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a chop should read at least 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

  • Serve family-style on a platter using the remaining reduction as a sauce. Sprinkle parsley on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 17g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 1199.1mg. Full Nutrition
