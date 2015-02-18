Easy Herbed Lamb Chops
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 206.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.3g 23 %
carbohydrates: 1.7g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 0.6g
fat: 17g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 42.4mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 88.1IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 5.3mg 41 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 11.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 17.2mg 2 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 15.1mg 5 %
potassium: 172mg 5 %
sodium: 1199.1mg 48 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 153.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved