Danforth Salad

This delightful salad is the perfect pairing for a BBQ. We love it with applewood smoked ribs and a cool gin cocktail (a white lady is the best). It's a Mediterranean-inspired Toronto summer classic, named after Danforth Avenue, which is home to a large Greek community. Not sure when it was invented, but we ate it all the time growing up in north Toronto in the 1980s. Yummy.

By Mort McManus

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cucumber, watermelon, strawberries, feta cheese, mint, and basil in a bowl; carefully mix to combine. Squeeze lime juice on top. Sprinkle salad with walnuts and garnish with additional mint leaves before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 211.9mg. Full Nutrition
