Instant Pot® Guinness® Corned Beef

Rating: 4 stars Made as written and this turned out good. This is almost identical to my own IP corned beef on this site. The only difference is the brown sugar. While I didn't taste the brown sugar, this did set up to a more slice-able beef. Not sure if that was the sugar or the fact I let it rest longer than suggested? Regardless, cook time is spot on. Good recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This was the best corned beef we've had! Loved it! The Guiness and brown sugar added a new flavor to the us I am spices , onion and garlic. Will make this again!

Rating: 5 stars very tasty and easy to make. Made it exactly as recipe stated, loved it

Rating: 5 stars Best corned beef I've ever had! I used a small pot so the beer had the most effect. I also added a 1/2 cup of coffee. I baked it in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours then added the root vegetables and onion. I then covered the pot with foil for another hour then added the cabbage. Cooked for about 45 minutes. The sugar helps create a caramelized effect. I also used Guinness Stout which help add the richness of the flavor.

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! Only change I make is to quarter the cabbage.

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious, would not change a thing.

Rating: 5 stars We have made corned beef and cabbage at this time of year for the more than three decades of our marriage. It has evolved from an oven braised version, to a crockpot vigil, to this most exalted recipe. Tender beyond belief and in not much more that two hours!

Rating: 5 stars Didn't use brown sugar