Instant Pot® Guinness® Corned Beef

Rating: 4.71 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Corned beef topped with brown sugar and cooked in Guinness® in an Instant Pot®. Delicious!

By N8TE

Credit: Allrecipes
Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 55 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Combine water, beer, and garlic in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Place trivet inside.

  • Rub all sides of brisket with brown sugar. Place on the trivet and sprinkle spice packet on top. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 90 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Transfer brisket to a baking sheet.

  • Cover brisket with aluminum foil; let rest for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, remove the trivet from the pot. Place potatoes, carrots, onion, and cabbage in the bottom of the pressure cooker. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Serve vegetables with rested brisket.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield, as well as the use of a coleslaw mix instead of cabbage and carrots, when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 61.3mg; sodium 1426.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2019
Made as written and this turned out good. This is almost identical to my own IP corned beef on this site. The only difference is the brown sugar. While I didn't taste the brown sugar, this did set up to a more slice-able beef. Not sure if that was the sugar or the fact I let it rest longer than suggested? Regardless, cook time is spot on. Good recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

Valerie L Moss
Rating: 2 stars
03/19/2020
After cooking the brisket for 90 minutes, I did a quick release and the steam and beer gushed out making a horrible mess. The corned beef was tender, but firm which I liked. It was from Costco and they have a good, lean beef. I think 5 minutes for matchstick sized carrots, quartered small red potatoes, bite-sized onions and coarsely chopped cabbage is too long. I cut my carrots, onions, and celery in large chunks. Left the potatoes in their golf-ball size, and cut the cabbage in four wedges. The cabbage, celery and onions came out overcooked, but the root veggies were fine. I guess it's a matter of preference. If I make this next time, I'll cook the veggies for three minutes and cook the cabbage on the stove. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kathy
Rating: 4 stars
03/20/2020
This was the best corned beef we've had! Loved it! The Guiness and brown sugar added a new flavor to the us I am spices , onion and garlic. Will make this again! Read More
judiqu
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2020
very tasty and easy to make. Made it exactly as recipe stated, loved it Read More
jeff knight
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2021
Best corned beef I've ever had! I used a small pot so the beer had the most effect. I also added a 1/2 cup of coffee. I baked it in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours then added the root vegetables and onion. I then covered the pot with foil for another hour then added the cabbage. Cooked for about 45 minutes. The sugar helps create a caramelized effect. I also used Guinness Stout which help add the richness of the flavor. Read More
CLARE L STEWART
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2021
Excellent recipe! Only change I make is to quarter the cabbage. Read More
mattcolter
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2022
Absolutely delicious, would not change a thing. Read More
Mark Pemburn
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2021
We have made corned beef and cabbage at this time of year for the more than three decades of our marriage. It has evolved from an oven braised version, to a crockpot vigil, to this most exalted recipe. Tender beyond belief and in not much more that two hours! Read More
Glenn Taverna
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2021
Didn't use brown sugar Read More
