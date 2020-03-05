Instant Pot® Guinness® Corned Beef

Made as written and this turned out good. This is almost identical to my own IP corned beef on this site. The only difference is the brown sugar. While I didn't taste the brown sugar, this did set up to a more slice-able beef. Not sure if that was the sugar or the fact I let it rest longer than suggested? Regardless, cook time is spot on. Good recipe!
This was the best corned beef we've had! Loved it! The Guiness and brown sugar added a new flavor to the us I am spices , onion and garlic. Will make this again!
very tasty and easy to make. Made it exactly as recipe stated, loved it
Best corned beef I've ever had! I used a small pot so the beer had the most effect. I also added a 1/2 cup of coffee. I baked it in the oven at 325 degrees for 2 hours then added the root vegetables and onion. I then covered the pot with foil for another hour then added the cabbage. Cooked for about 45 minutes. The sugar helps create a caramelized effect. I also used Guinness Stout which help add the richness of the flavor.
Excellent recipe! Only change I make is to quarter the cabbage.
Absolutely delicious, would not change a thing.
We have made corned beef and cabbage at this time of year for the more than three decades of our marriage. It has evolved from an oven braised version, to a crockpot vigil, to this most exalted recipe. Tender beyond belief and in not much more that two hours!
After cooking the brisket for 90 minutes, I did a quick release and the steam and beer gushed out making a horrible mess. The corned beef was tender, but firm which I liked. It was from Costco and they have a good, lean beef. I think 5 minutes for matchstick sized carrots, quartered small red potatoes, bite-sized onions and coarsely chopped cabbage is too long. I cut my carrots, onions, and celery in large chunks. Left the potatoes in their golf-ball size, and cut the cabbage in four wedges. The cabbage, celery and onions came out overcooked, but the root veggies were fine. I guess it's a matter of preference. If I make this next time, I'll cook the veggies for three minutes and cook the cabbage on the stove.