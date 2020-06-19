Air Fryer Churros

Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 churros
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Pour in milk and add salt. Lower heat to medium and bring to a boil, continuously stirring with a wooden spoon. Quickly add flour all at once. Keep stirring until the dough comes together.

  • Remove from heat and let cool for 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in eggs with the wooden spoon until pastry comes together. Spoon dough into a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe dough into strips straight into the air fryer basket.

  • Air fry churros at 340 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and pour onto a shallow plate.

  • Remove fried churros from air fryer and roll in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

Editor's Note:

Please note serving suggestion and cooking time differences when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 112.2mg. Full Nutrition
