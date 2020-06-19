Air Fryer Churros

Who doesn't love churros? They're a delicious cinnamon-sugar treat, and making them in an air fryer takes them from a guilty treat into a sweet treat. After over 7 experiments, I do NOT recommend using a parchment paper liner. I do NOT recommend adding the cinnamon sugar to the dough.
It tasted good but it was very dense and dripped through the holes of my air fryer basket. The cinnamon and sugar wouldn’t stick to the churro. I used two duck eggs so maybe next time I will try just one.
It tasted good but it was very dense and dripped through the holes of my air fryer basket. The cinnamon and sugar wouldn’t stick to the churro. I used two duck eggs so maybe next time I will try just one.
I followed all the directions and the churros curled up into small snail shells and they were undercooked. So I will go back to the drawing board and make some adjustments.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2022
They were ok I would make them again but they are not perfect at all. They taste like egg a wee bit and the cinnoman did not stick to the churros which was sad but i added maple syrup at the end and it made them taste quite good !
I have the air fryer with the shelves maybe that affected it i don't know but it didn't taste like a Churro it tasted more like bread with cinnamon and sugar however i followed the instructions exactly
It was good overall but for one I found that it was a tad eggy so I just added less eggs the next time I tried it and for two I found the cinnamon sugar wouldn’t stick so what I would recommend is before you dip it put a butter glaze with a pastry brush before you.
unfortunately the dough stuck the the air fryer basket, even after I sprayed it with cooking spray. They didn't puff up/out like they did with the same batch mixture in a deep fryer. After reading some comments about taste we added about a teaspoon of vanilla when we added the eggs. They tasted good but in no way looked or had the texture of a real churro
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.