Air Fryer Roasted Bananas

These fried bananas are delicious over ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, in a smoothie, or straight out of the pan. Made with only two ingredients and ready in less than 10 minutes, this caramelized treat couldn't be easier.

Recipe by Yoly

Credit: Yoly

prep:

5 mins
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Preheat an air fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) according to manufacturer's instructions. Line the air fryer basket, if desired.

  • Place banana slices into the basket, making sure that they are not touching; cook in batches if necessary. Mist banana slices with avocado oil.

  • Cook in the air fryer for 5 minutes. Remove the basket and flip banana slices carefully (they will be soft). Cook until banana slices are browned and caramelized, an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully remove from basket.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 0.7g; sodium 1.2mg. Full Nutrition
