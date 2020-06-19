Monkey Bread from Scratch

This homemade monkey bread is gooey, caramelized, and pulls apart effortlessly when you grab a piece! Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Recipe by Dianashh

Credit: Dianashh
Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dough:
Coating:

Directions

  • Lightly grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt) with vegetable oil; set aside.

  • Make dough: Combine warm water, yeast, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a large bowl. Let stand until bubbly and foamy, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in 1 cup flour, warm milk, egg, 3 tablespoons sugar, butter, salt, and vanilla extract until combined. Add remaining 2 1/2 cups flour. Mix and knead until dough comes together in a ball. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and punch down gently to deflate. Divide dough into small or medium balls.

  • Make coating: Mix together brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Dip each dough ball in melted butter, remove with a fork, then roll in cinnamon sugar mixture until well coated.

  • Arrange coated dough balls in the prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp cloth and let rise until almost doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 35 minutes. Invert onto a large plate; cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 71.6g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 48.3mg; sodium 338.8mg. Full Nutrition
