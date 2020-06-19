Monkey Bread from Scratch
This homemade monkey bread is gooey, caramelized, and pulls apart effortlessly when you grab a piece! Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
For mine iinstead of using all purpose flour I used whole wheat and it work out fine. Didnt have any all purposeRead More
I don't know what I did wrong. They are nothing like monk bread. They crumble when I cut into them and they're so dry.Read More
Incredible recipe! I did it in a bundt pan as suggested and it was great. So delicious you want to keep eating it!
Love this! We have made several versions of monkey bread and by far this is the best. While it does take time, it is so easy and worth every minute! I recommend that you lightly boil the butter, brown sugar and cinnamon mix, to dissolve the sugar, then dip each piece and pour over any remaining before you put it in the oven. This is fantastic as is, and excellent with apple or pecan pieces or both!
This recipe turned out great! I just had to add a bit more flour for the dough to feel right. (about 1/4 a cup). They are sweet and yummy.
I substituted a loaf pan & it took longer but turned out amazing!
Super easy and delicious!!
Made it just as recipe read but added one additional ingredient that kicked it up a notch.........caramel sauce! This was added just before I put it into the oven, about half a jar was adequate. I did have to place a cookie sheet on the bottom of the bundt pan because of overflow. It came out delicious!
Easy and simple supper yummy!
This is an amazing recipe! I usually make with Rhodes rolls, but all the stores were sold out for Thanksgiving, so I tried this one. SO good! Followed the recipe mostly. I added a package of butterscotch cook & serve pudding to the sugar/cinnamon mixture. I also poured the leftover sugar mixture and butter over the top of the dish. Highly recommend!
Great recipe, although I didn't have real butter so I used margarine. I imagine it would taste more heavenly with real butter. One tip, I would make the individual balls smaller so each bite gets more of the sweet, sticky syrup.
This recipe makes a large batch of deliciousness! I like how I am able to make the bread in one day without having to keep the dough in the refrigerator over night like I had to in another recipe I used. The only minor mistake that happened was because of a fault of my own: I used truvia brown sugar instead of regular brown sugar and that makes up most of the coating. So my monkey bread was noticeably lacking in sweetness, but nevertheless, it was great!
It’s was very delicious and I had no problems making it!! It turned out very moist and yummy!! Everyone should make it!!
I didn't have a bundt pan so I used a spring-form pan. Note to anyone doing this, line the bottom with foil, or something similar before cooking! I forgot to do this and a good amount of the butter-sugar mixture leaked out of the bottom of the pan. Otherwise, beautiful recipe! It was gone within ten minutes!
I've made this recipe several times. Trick is to keep everything warm. Water is hot tap water, milk is almost scalding (used 2%). Keep some of the butter if you can to pour over before baking and make sure you have a pan underneath as it does have a tendency to rise.
just out of the oven, delicious :)
We added apples and banana to ours and baked it in pie dishes. Nuts would have also been a good add.
Made two batches. One with walnuts and one without
Made it using the ingredients as specified except I needed about 1/4 cup additional AP flour as the dough was still a little sticky after mixing/kneading. Turned out beautifully and was a smash hit with the grandsons. They polished it off fairly quickly and have already put in an order for another monkey bread!
We made this a lot at the firehouse. Loved it.
This was fantastic. I did however add my own personal touches as people often do to a recipe on here. First I reduced the brown sugar to only 1 cup. I added a 3.5oz pack of cook and serve butterscotch putting (not instant). I also added about a 1/2 cup of pecans to the bottom of the bunt pan. I followed the directions the rest of the way, except I mixed the remaining butter and sugar mixture together and poured over the top of the pan. I have to say, the dough turned out great and I think the pudding mix gave it that extra oomph without making it too sweet. I've made this in the past before, without the pudding and it wasn't as good to us. I'd give it 5 stars with the added alterations, but only 4 stars with the recipe as is. It's a great base recipe!
sooooooooooooo fricken good
I couldn't find my Bundt pan so I had to use a square casserole dish, it worked.
I did as another reviewer recommended and mixed the melted butter and sugar/cinnamon together and heated it up into a syrup. I added some pecans as well. I threw a handful of dough balls at a time in the syrup. Then added them to a sprayed casserole dish. When it came out of the oven I mixed up a glaze of 1 C icing sugar, 1Tbs vanilla and 2 Tbsp milk and poured that over the bread after it was flipped out of the casserole. Kids and husband loved it and said they prefer it to cinnamon buns.
I have made a lot of Monkey Bread from scratch, but this is the first time with this recipe. It's much quicker than the others and yields the same delicious result. I followed the recipe with the tiny exception of buttering the pan instead of using vegetable oil. This recipe is going in my file! Highly recommended!
I've been craving this and I'm no baker. We dont have the right pan so I used a 9x13 and added pecans in the bottom. I ended up with a ton of extra brown sugar. But overall very happy with the result. I have a few ideas to improve it if 9x13 more smaller bread balls and more butter to pour over it all at the end
Came out perfect. My house smells so good! Easy to follow and it's a good recipe.
The recipe isn't bad but it is missing an essential part at the end, to make it the gooey goodness it is supposed to be. After the final rise the remainder of the melted butter and cinnamon sugar blend should be mixed together and poured on top just before putting in the oven.
I let this rest for 4 hours, and it was AMAZING!!!! I took my time with this recipe and it turned out amazing.
Super easy. Better than using the junk in a pop n fresh tube. First time I made monkey bread and it was a hit! I used 1 cup of 50/50 white sugar/coconut sugar and it was more than enough.
Little more vanilla extract but overall amazing dish. One thing I would change is a little more sugar coating
