Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs

Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day. Follow the technique in this recipe for perfect results every time.

By Diana71

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Break the eggs into a microwave-proof mixing bowl. Add milk and salt; mix well.

  • Pop the bowl into the microwave and cook on high power for 30 seconds. Remove bowl, beat eggs very well, scraping down the sides of the bowl, and return to the microwave for another 30 seconds. Repeat this pattern, stirring every 30 seconds for up to 2 1/2 minutes. Stop when eggs have the consistency you desire.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 329.8mg; sodium 281mg. Full Nutrition
