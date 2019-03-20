Fluffy Microwave Scrambled Eggs
Use your microwave to make light and fluffy scrambled eggs for a quick and easy breakfast to start your day. Follow the technique in this recipe for perfect results every time.
Very light and fluffy. I made this recipe several times. I like to add jalapeño peppers. A little bit of cheddar cheese. Thank you for sharing this awesome and very easy recipe.Read More
Great any time of day. I add shredded cheese on the last 30 seconds in the microwave. I also added a tsp. of hot sauce to give it a bit of a tang. I very much like the convenience of this meal.
Quick, easy and fluffy. I added fresh ground pepper to the recipe and used 1 oz heavy cream / 1 oz of nonfat milk together to make the 1/4 cup. I also added some fresh grated cheese at the end. I served it with sausage patties. I didn't think about it at the time since I was pretty hungry, but next time I will add some salsa, wrap them in a tortilla and make a breakfast burrito!
Added the pat of butter at the beginning and cheese near the end, as reviews recommended.
The constant stirring solves the rubbery eggs problem you normally get from microwaving.
Perfect method to scramble eggs! For a single serving I use a soup mug.
Great !
Amazingly good; simple too.
I think this is an extremly handy technique for saving some dollars when you don't have a kitchen to cook in. I make some scrambled eggs, toast and had a simple sandwich. Bonus points for adding toppings if you have them, I just didn't. Thanks for sharing!
If you're going to microwave an egg, this is the way to do it! Thank you!
It works! Microwaveable scrambled eggs in the microwave, very good.
Our kitchen is torn apart and we were hungry for a hot breakfast this morning. Made these scrambled eggs & heated precooked sausages at the same time. Had fresh fruit as side. Excellent breakfast. As a bonus the eggs & sausage were done at the same time.
I add a pat of butter & shredded cheese to them at the beginning. I prefer them in the microwave over stove top. They are so good and fluffy.
Too simple to be called a recipe and too good to not!
Easy peasy, and came out fluffy and tasty.
30 sec, mix 30 sec. ... etc worked wonders and no explosion.
Super awesome!
Microwaved for 2 min total. Turned out great.
