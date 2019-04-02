Oyster Dressing II
This bread and oyster dressing is flavored with onion and poultry seasoning. It goes great with the holiday turkey!
This bread and oyster dressing is flavored with onion and poultry seasoning. It goes great with the holiday turkey!
My family has served oyster dressing with Christmas dinner for years. I was without my grandmother's old cookbook this year, so I made this - with a few modifications - and my family raved about the flavor! Modifications: I used two 8-oz cans of oysters and reserved the liquid from the can. I ended up using the reserved liquid from both cans of oysters in step 2 plus an additional 1/2 cup chicken broth after step 3 - more than tripling the amount of liquid called for in the recipe. You have to use judgment on the amount of liquid to add, and you will get it right with experience. The dressing mix should be thoroughly moistened but not dripping with more liquid than it can absorb. (I used dried out wheat bread from a normal storebought loaf; a crustier artisan bread might call for slightly less liquid.)Read More
This recipe was fair,I found it to be dry.Read More
My family has served oyster dressing with Christmas dinner for years. I was without my grandmother's old cookbook this year, so I made this - with a few modifications - and my family raved about the flavor! Modifications: I used two 8-oz cans of oysters and reserved the liquid from the can. I ended up using the reserved liquid from both cans of oysters in step 2 plus an additional 1/2 cup chicken broth after step 3 - more than tripling the amount of liquid called for in the recipe. You have to use judgment on the amount of liquid to add, and you will get it right with experience. The dressing mix should be thoroughly moistened but not dripping with more liquid than it can absorb. (I used dried out wheat bread from a normal storebought loaf; a crustier artisan bread might call for slightly less liquid.)
This recipe was fair,I found it to be dry.
This was awesome, I've been looking for years for a recipe for oyster dressing "just like Mom used to make and this it! Will definetely be on the Thanksgiving menu from now.
I decided to make this recipe after my dad begged for oyster dressing at Thanksgiving. After using the suggestions of Adam, it came out perfect. It was a hit for the oyster lovers and my dad came back for seconds and asked for a to go helping. That's a winner in my book! Thanks you
This was WONDERFUL! Just like my grandmother made.
Very good. I didn't have poultry seasoning, so I used Thyme and Sage in equal proportions -- BF liked it very much, but suggested just a bit more sage next time.
I made this for Thansgiving and found it dry and dull.
If you want the flavor to "pop" a little more, here are some suggestions: Saute the oysters for a few minutes, remove from the heat. Proceed. Add 1 tsp. of sage to the bread cubes along with the other seasonings. If it is a bit too dry, add a bit more broth during the cooking time and cover again. I've also added diced fried bacon and some of the pan drippings to mine. Otherwise, this is how I make my oyster dressing.
I grew up on oyster stuffing, but when I got older I never could find a recipe I liked. Every Thanksgiving I was so disappointed with my stuffing... till now. I tend to be generous with ingredients, but I did not change anything with this recipe. Very delicious.
I just added a little more of some things
I had to take over the tradition from my mother-in-law a few years ago of making the Oyster Dressing for Thanksgiving! I found this recipe on here & it is simple to make. I tweak it ever so much buy my husband has approved it! Can't beat that :-)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections