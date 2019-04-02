Oyster Dressing II

My family has served oyster dressing with Christmas dinner for years. I was without my grandmother's old cookbook this year, so I made this - with a few modifications - and my family raved about the flavor! Modifications: I used two 8-oz cans of oysters and reserved the liquid from the can. I ended up using the reserved liquid from both cans of oysters in step 2 plus an additional 1/2 cup chicken broth after step 3 - more than tripling the amount of liquid called for in the recipe. You have to use judgment on the amount of liquid to add, and you will get it right with experience. The dressing mix should be thoroughly moistened but not dripping with more liquid than it can absorb. (I used dried out wheat bread from a normal storebought loaf; a crustier artisan bread might call for slightly less liquid.)

Read More