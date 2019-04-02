Oyster Dressing II

This bread and oyster dressing is flavored with onion and poultry seasoning. It goes great with the holiday turkey!

By Marthe Hildreth

20 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
10
10 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in celery, sweet onion and yellow onion. Cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Mix in poultry seasoning and ground black pepper. Stir in oysters and chicken broth, and remove from heat.

  • Place Italian bread in a large bowl. Pour oyster mixture over the bread and mix to coat.

  • Transfer mixture to the prepared baking dish. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven 2 hours.

  • Turn off oven. Remove foil and allow stuffing to remain in oven about 10 minutes, until surface is crisp.

185 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 278.1mg. Full Nutrition
