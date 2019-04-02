Air Fryer Steak and Mushrooms

Take a cheaper cut of steak and transform it into a plate full of tender and flavorful tips in this air fryer steak and mushrooms recipe. Serve over rice, if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:

5 mins
cook:
10 mins
10 mins
4 hrs 35 mins
total:
total:
Servings:
4
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine steak, mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, parsley, paprika, and chile flakes in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes prior to cooking.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Drain and discard marinade from the steak mixture. Place steak and mushrooms into the basket of the air fryer.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer for 5 minutes. Toss and cook 5 additional minutes. Transfer steak and mushrooms to a serving plate and let rest 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If halving this recipe, you will need to reduce the total cook time to 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 60.3mg; sodium 212.5mg. Full Nutrition
