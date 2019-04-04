Chicken Potato Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 309.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.8g 34 %
carbohydrates: 40.5g 13 %
dietary fiber: 5.9g 24 %
sugars: 5.9g
fat: 9g 14 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 35.3mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 6152.2IU 123 %
niacin equivalents: 8.9mg 68 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 49 %
vitamin c: 41.4mg 69 %
folate: 50.2mcg 13 %
calcium: 60mg 6 %
iron: 2.1mg 12 %
magnesium: 62.9mg 23 %
potassium: 1064.5mg 30 %
sodium: 1301.7mg 52 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 24 %
calories from fat: 80.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
