Chicken Potato Soup

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Just like chicken noodle soup, but with potatoes instead of noodles!

By Delittrell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with seasoned salt and pepper.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Cook chicken until no longer pink in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Add onion to pot and cook until almost translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until slightly browned, about 2 minutes more.

  • Stir broth, water, celery, carrots, and potatoes into the pot. Cook until carrots and potatoes are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and cayenne.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 16.8g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 9g; cholesterol 35.3mg; sodium 1301.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

vandamme
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2020
I threw in a can of Budweiser left over from last summer some thyme and rosemary green pepper and some brine from an olive jar. (Most things I make end up Stone Soup.) I browned the chicken in turkey grease from thanksgiving which I keep in the freezer; it gives chicken dishes a nice flavor.
Toni Perez-Alva
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2019
I goofed a bit with the order of adding the potatoes. I had made my own veggie stock and used that which is always a good thing. I added a beefsteak tomato that was sitting in the fridge along with a about 3/4 cup of frozen peas, then a 10 oz can of petite cut roma tomatoes with its juice. Last, i added a whole can of premade biscuit dough. i cut each one in fours and topped the soup in the last 10 mins so we had cheaters dumplings. SOOO good!!
vandamme
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2020
I threw in a can of Budweiser left over from last summer some thyme and rosemary green pepper and some brine from an olive jar. (Most things I make end up Stone Soup.) I browned the chicken in turkey grease from thanksgiving which I keep in the freezer; it gives chicken dishes a nice flavor.
retteachCA
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2019
A great recipe for those that do not care for complicated tastes including my husband and grandkids.
Gay Geiger
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2020
It was a good basic; but needed a lot of seasoning to be delicious. I added some poultry seasoning, some chicken fat and more salt and pepper.
alicei
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2019
Everyone loved it probably could use less water.
Kim
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2019
This is a very simple and very good recipe that I believe is easily tailored to how you like your chicken soup. Making the recipe as-is it still tastes great. However I like my chicken soups a bit more 'herby' so I added in some dried thyme and rosemary. Other than that I made as written. The potatoes are a great addition--they really add a nice flavor and texture to the soup. I would definitely make this again. Thank you for the recipe!
Carolyn
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2021
I followed the recipe and then added a can of cream of onion soup. It thickened the broth and added great flavor!
