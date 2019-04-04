Chicken Potato Soup

1 of 5

Rating: 5 stars I goofed a bit with the order of adding the potatoes. I had made my own veggie stock and used that which is always a good thing. I added a beefsteak tomato that was sitting in the fridge along with a about 3/4 cup of frozen peas, then a 10 oz can of petite cut roma tomatoes with its juice. Last, i added a whole can of premade biscuit dough. i cut each one in fours and topped the soup in the last 10 mins so we had cheaters dumplings. SOOO good!!

Rating: 4 stars I threw in a can of Budweiser left over from last summer some thyme and rosemary green pepper and some brine from an olive jar. (Most things I make end up Stone Soup.) I browned the chicken in turkey grease from thanksgiving which I keep in the freezer; it gives chicken dishes a nice flavor.

Rating: 4 stars A great recipe for those that do not care for complicated tastes including my husband and grandkids.

Rating: 4 stars It was a good basic; but needed a lot of seasoning to be delicious. I added some poultry seasoning, some chicken fat and more salt and pepper.

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved it probably could use less water.

Rating: 5 stars This is a very simple and very good recipe that I believe is easily tailored to how you like your chicken soup. Making the recipe as-is it still tastes great. However I like my chicken soups a bit more 'herby' so I added in some dried thyme and rosemary. Other than that I made as written. The potatoes are a great addition--they really add a nice flavor and texture to the soup. I would definitely make this again. Thank you for the recipe!