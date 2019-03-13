German Potato Dumplings (Kartoffelkloesse)

The latest German import to my potato side dish collection are these soft, comforting dumplings drizzled in browned butter and topped with, sorry, not bacon, but something even better! Just try it to find out what it is. For best results, roast, don't boil, the potatoes so they're nice and dry. Yes, you can top these dumplings with bacon anyway, and/or sautéed onions and mushroom sauce. I served mine with sausage and red cabbage.
I have been looking for a good recipe for this for years. Having lived in Germany for several year, I must say that this is my absolute favorite dish. I love it served with gravy and either pork or beef on the side in addition to red cabbage.
This is okay as a side dish, but quite heavy. It was quite bland, but I've been assured by Germans and friends who've been to Germany that the real thing is quite bland too, so that isn't a fault of this particular recipe.
I have been looking for a good recipe for this for years. Having lived in Germany for several year, I must say that this is my absolute favorite dish. I love it served with gravy and either pork or beef on the side in addition to red cabbage.
My Grandmother wasn't a good cook. What she lacked my French Grandfather exceeded X's 10. . He would cook his dinner for the breakfast meal...foraging for mushrooms to accompany his pork chops. Anyway Grandma called these 'kloes'(clase) I now add parsley, nutmeg, garlic & onion powder to mine. (Even a little bouillon granules if you'd like or thyme. Yum Nothing like a savory chewy dumpling. Grandma would make them tennisball size, refrigerator overnight, sliced into chunks & sauté in butter or bacon fat.
This is okay as a side dish, but quite heavy. It was quite bland, but I've been assured by Germans and friends who've been to Germany that the real thing is quite bland too, so that isn't a fault of this particular recipe.
My wonderful German Grandmother always made these potato dumplings....I always preferred them the next day fried....however, this recipe was so much better ( sorry Nanny) , loved the buttery crouton inside . I did a slight alteration and added roasted garlic to the potato and about a teaspoon of baking powder. Hubby, being Italian and he did not grow up with these as I did, found them somewhat bland as I just boiled them in the salted water. Ha...what does he know...lol......These rock the old fashion way!! Ty Chef John.... By the way...I made these as an accompaniment to paper pork, as per your recipe...which is amazing!!
I grew up with my grandmothers potatoe dumplings. A most important ingredient left out was the onions !! Please sauté till brown almost crispy lots of onions and pour over the dumplings. Even at times incorporate in the dumplings. Make sure you salt the dumplings a little. There is no blandness especially if you use yellow potatoes
Just curious - why would someone state that the best results come from baking, not boiling, the potatoes, then proceed to produce a video and instructions for what they indicate is a second-rate approach?
I love these! For Christmas I’ll be making them with the Sauerbraten short ribs. I was reading a German cooking blog and found a possible reason for the croutons in the center... according to Oma Gerhild, the croutons help ensure the dumplings cook through and through more quickly with no raw dough left in the center! She also suggested making extra so you can cut the leftover dumplings in half and fry in butter the next day! Yum yum yum!
It was perfect! Great flavor. The only change I made was to add a little more flour to make a firmer potato ball. We had these with Rouladen (another Chef John recipe). Yum! Great job again, Chef John!
Was wary based on reviews but, turned out really well. I added fresh chopped parsley to the flour/potato mix and, instead of the croutons I added a chunk of cheddar. This meant no browned butter but it was not missed. Made my dumplings a little larger and got seven instead of eight.
This is an amazing side dish exactly as written. Chef John got me wondering about the croutons in the middle. I did some research and as I somewhat suspected they are there to help the dumpling cook evenly and not end up with a raw middle. No more wondering.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.