German Potato Dumplings (Kartoffelkloesse)

The latest German import to my potato side dish collection are these soft, comforting dumplings drizzled in browned butter and topped with, sorry, not bacon, but something even better! Just try it to find out what it is. For best results, roast, don't boil, the potatoes so they're nice and dry. Yes, you can top these dumplings with bacon anyway, and/or sautéed onions and mushroom sauce. I served mine with sausage and red cabbage.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 large dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
For the Croutons/Crumbs:

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until just tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool until easily handled.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add bread cubes; cook and stir until golden brown and crunchy, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer bread to a bowl using a slotted spoon. Reserve the browned butter in the pan.

  • Peel potatoes and place them in a large bowl. Mash and season with salt, pepper, cayenne, and nutmeg. Stir in eggs and mash until combined. Add flour; stir just until flour disappears. Do not overmix dough.

  • Bring a pot of salted water to a simmer. Dampen hands with water and scoop a spoonful of the dough onto your palm. Shape into a circle, make a light indentation in the center, and place 2 or 3 croutons inside. Roll into a smooth ball, sealing in the croutons. Repeat with remaining dough and croutons.

  • Use a large spoon to lower dumplings into the simmering water, one at a time. Cook until they float to the top, 1 to 2 minutes. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat until set, flipping dumplings over halfway, until 20 minutes.

  • Place dumplings on a serving plate. Drizzle with reserved browned butter. Crumble remaining croutons on top and garnish with chives. Let dumplings firm up slightly before serving, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

My potatoes weighed about 1 1/2 pounds total.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 103.9mg. Full Nutrition
