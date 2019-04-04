Working Mom's Hamentashen

This is a great recipe to use when you're short on time but don't want to deprive your family of that famous Jewish fruit-filled cookie around Purim time. Versions of this recipe have circulated around the Colorado Springs Jewish community for years. At a Purim carnival one year, I asked for someone's copy of the recipe.

By JGirlScout

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix and flour. Stir in the eggs and water to form a stiff dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into 3 inch round circles and place 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets. Place a teaspoon of filling into the center of each cookie and pinch the sides to form three corners. Moisten with water if necessary.

  • Bake for 6 to 8 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool for 1 minute on the cookie sheets before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 3g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 151.7mg. Full Nutrition
