Working Mom's Hamentashen

This is a great recipe to use when you're short on time but don't want to deprive your family of that famous Jewish fruit-filled cookie around Purim time. Versions of this recipe have circulated around the Colorado Springs Jewish community for years. At a Purim carnival one year, I asked for someone's copy of the recipe.
These were the easiest hamentashen I've ever made and among the tastiest. The dough has a very, very nice flavor. Make sure to pinch the corners extremely tightly, so there is just a little filling visable. I had several in my first batch open up in the oven. They didn't look so good, but they were delicious!
This recipe is missing an important ingredient - the liquid. My preschool has used a similar recipe for years with great success. Use 1 box of yellow cake mix (Duncan Hines is pareve), 3 eggs, 1/2 C orange juice and 2 1/2 C flour (add more if the dough is sticky). Fill with your favorite preserve & pinch closed. Bake @ 350 for appx. 10 - 12 minutes. Use a touch of water to seal the edges of the hamantachen. Enjoy!
03/13/2002
So yummy...and so easy to make. The dough was a little crumbly, so I did have to add some water. I doubled the recipe (using two cake mixes, 4 eggs, and about 1 1/2 cups of flour) and made about 36 very large Hamentashen. Actually...I made these for a Hamentashen bake-off and they won against all the "traditional" recipe ones. You gotta try this!
I made this with one 18.25 oz package yellow butter cake mix. I had to add at least another cup of flour because the dough was very moist and sticky (like a cake). As a result I think it affected the cookie. I was disappointed. What went wrong?
Tastes delicious and very quick & simple! The only prob is that the stiff texture made it very hard to form, thus making cracks by the edges. (in this case use water). It's also VERY sweet- which I haven't decided if I love or could live without.
I made these last night. I've eaten a lot of hamentashen and these were AMAZING. They tasted more like the ones bought at the bakery than homemade. The reason it's not getting full stars is that today the dough is getting soft/soggy to the point that a few have broken on the bottem. Still taste great though! Next time will refrigerate between making and serving :)
I made this recipe yesterday and although I had to add additional water, they came out absolutely delicious. The dough was soft and had a perfect flavor from the cake mix...we did everything the recipe called for and it worked out to perfection. Everyone who tasted them thought they were amazing. In addition to the extra water needed to make the dough stick together, I needed to bake them for an additional 2 minutes, but that was fine and again, this is an easy recipe that is quick to prepare and turns out a delicious hamentashen.
04/17/2003
I've never made hamentashen before, but I was alwaysdying to. I found this recipe online and in half an hourm they were in the oven. I must say that the cake mix might even be a better dough than normal hamentashen doungh, because of its texture. I tried them with jam and poppyseed filling, and with the jam they were delicious, the poppyseed filling was just too sweet.
easy and delicious! i used betty crocker moist yellow cake mix and high-quality raspberry preserves... tasted better than the ones from the bakery (and less crumbly). I added about 4Tbs of water instead of the 2 as written, cuz otherwise the dough didnt hold together. i sealed the corners with water before baking... SO GOOD!! but i only got about 18cookies, so i guess i'll have to roll them out thinner next time (and make 2 batches- these were gone so fast!)
Very nice. What I found is that in making two separate batches, with two separate mixes, is it makes a differnce. Both mixes were Yellow Butter Cake, the Betty Crocker was moister and spread during baking but were very pastry like. Pilsbury was stiff and held the pinch better. Took them to a dinner for Purim and they were a hit.
As a few others remarked, there was no way this hamantaschen recipe was going to work as written. The dough was just sand in my mixer after adding the 2 eggs and 2 Tablespoons of water to the cup of flour and cake mix. I added more water 1 Tablespoon at a time until it appeared to be the correct consistency [I ended up adding a total of 5 Tablespoons, including the initial 2]. It was actually a tad sticky when I took it out of the mixer, but the excess flour I put down for rolling took care of it. I used a pastry brush to wet the edges before pinching them closed [just to be sure, since last year a different recipe caused them to open up in the oven]. I had to bake them for 12-13 minutes before they were set enough. It made 34 for me, but some of them were thick, so I think I could have rolled out some more. Altogether, my family and I thought these were fantastic, but the changes I had to make were annoying to deal with. I took away 1 star for the different amount of water, and 1 for the different baking time. I will make these again next year, but with my alterations.
I've never had hamentashen before, so I don't know what they're suppose to taste like. With that said, I thought these tasted too much like cake mix, and very, very sweet! I don't think I will be making these again, but thank you for the recipe.
02/24/2002
this recipe was a life saver! I promised my daughter we would bake hamentashen but forgot the recipe we usually use needs to be refrigerated over night. These cookies were super easy to make and tasted great!
Never heard of or had a Hamentashen before. They taste very good - My Jewish boyfriend said they were very good but not Authentic - that you have to go to a real Jewish deli/ bakery (preferably in New York) to get the real thing.. I think he's just being a "Hamentashen snob".. cause I liked them.
I liked this recipe. It was really easy and fast. We were short on time and used cherry pie filling. It didn't taste like regular Hamentashen but was still very tasty and our friends and family enjoyed them.
Its snowing here and it is 1 week b4 Purim - So of course I told my kids we will bake hamentashen today! This was very interesting! It was nice not to have to measure many ingredients or refrigerate the cookie dough before working with it! I made the recipe as stated - and did not need to add extra water as others have stated. I used a bit of extra flour to dust the top and bottom of the dough b4 rolling it out and rolled it between pieces of parchment paper. I brushed the circles with egg wash and then filled some with chocolate chips and some with strawberry jam. The egg wash helped to keep the corners closed. I also brushed the tops with egg wash. I baked for longer than stated - 6-8 minutes was too short. The cookies came out soft - but very good. If you are looking for an easy and quick hamentashen recipe - this is it! I used some of the extra scraps to make regular sugar cookie circles with sprinkles. The hamentashen had a soft "cakey" crust and not a harder texture like regular rolled out cookie dough.
I was so excited to try these, hamentashen are one of my favorites (I worked in a Jewish bakery) but sadly they taste nothing like the authentic cookie. I added additional water as well to make the dough workable. They were very sweet (and I have a sweet tooth!) and just don't come close to the bakery style I love!
Very Easy and delicious. I did use a little extra water to get started, but also was generous with the flour on my rolling pin to keep the dough from sticking. I have never made Hamantashen before and I think these came out quite good.
My kids are happily noshing on the first batch right now. They're delicious! I made only a couple of small changes. I had to add a little more water because the dough was too dry and flaky, and I used a little less filling than called for so it would be more manageable. We're very happy with the results.
I just finished cooking 34 of them. Their for a project at school and I absolutely loved them. It was easy but hassle to roll because it was a first time with a dough like this. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
These cookies were horrible! they stuck to everything so it was impossible to roll them out, i added 2 tablespoons of margarine to help, but it made the cookies come out very cakey. not good!!! i have made hamentashen before, this is a bad recipe.
I tried this receipe with devil's food cake mix and it was disastrous. I dont know if it's because of the cake mix I used ... but the dough was nothing but powder and sticky clumps, even after kneading it with my hands for 5 minutes. I added water and it just became an incredible sticky mess. I did, however, make something of this mess. I would put about a teaspoon of raspberry preserves in my hand, then grab a small ball of the dough and roll it together, so I would get a slimy jelly-covered dough ball. I baked those following the instructions and they came out pretty good. They are like chocolate cake cookies with subtle raspberry flavoring.
I make hamentashen every year, each time trying a new recipe in my search for the most delicious hamentashen. My search is over! These were quick, easy and most importantly, absolutely delicious. I made the recipe as directed and it yielded 30 hamentashen. I filled them with prune, poppy and apricot fillings. Rave reviews from my family. Thanks for a real winner!
Delicious and easy! I used a variety of all-natural preserves for the fillings, (apricot, blueberry, and strawberry), and chocolate chips for fun. The dough was a little dry, but worked out fine when I added about 1/4 cup water. I used only whole-wheat flour. A BIG BIG hit with my family!
Just finished my last batch! These were a huge success. My husband who usually complains that Hamentashen are dry and cakey said these were the best he's ever had. I too used water to helped form them. For a real twist use a chocolate cake mix. Not traditional at all--but then again neither am I!
This was so easy, I used 3 tbsp of water. Being Israeli I am always looking for home tasting, this is not it, but close enough for being so easy to make. If you are looking for the authentic one, you need to make it from scratch, but other wise this is good. I also only use the poppy seed filling, that is the only way I remember from growing up in Israel. I also sprinkled some powdered sugar on top. yummy.
This was great! Especially with my preschool class as we didn't have to keep chilling the dough! The cookies also kept their shape during baking. Warning: do not put them on the bottom oven rack, we did burn a few. the upper & middle racks were perfect.
This recipe just didn't work for me! I read the comments that other folks made so I tried to add a little more liquid and that was of equal disaster. But, I plopped it all into a cake pan and it turned out delicious, if not the ugliest cake I've ever made.
I also doubled the recipe as another reviewer did with 2 mixes, 4 eggs, 1-1/2 cups flour and 4 T water. They turned out perfectly. My cake mixes were past the expiration date and I thought I would have to throw them out, but they worked wonderful in this.
I thought this was a good alternative to more cookie like recipes I've tried. I followed another reviewers suggestion to use additional liquid and flour with the following changes. I used pilsbury purely simple white cake mix bc it's what I had on hand. I added 3 eggs and 1/2 c orange juice as the reviewer indicated but only 2 cups of flour. It was still a bit crumbly so I added an additional 2-3 tbs of water and found that it was then a bit sticky so tossed in an extra tbsp of flour to be able to mix it easily. I rolled out half a batch at a time on a very well floured surface and put a bit of flour over the top and then wax paper to keep it from sticking to my rolling pin. I used raspberry jam on half the batch and the chocolate filling recipe from AQOS Tiny Fudge Tarts for the other half. If you pinch the sides tightly enough they stay together just fine. For a more cookie like consistency be sure to roll the dough out thinly. For those who thought it was too cakey your dough was probably too thick. Obviously since it's made with cake mix it's going to be a bit cakey but I thought it was a nice, non-traditional option.
Like other reviews I read, I did add more water. My cake mix was only a 15.25oz box of Pillsbury Classic Yellow, Moist Supreme instead of the larger box the recipe calls for. I added 3 Tbs of water and about 1 Tbs shy of a full cup of flour - attempted to adjust for the smaller box and worked out perfectly. (I used whole wheat flour, not sure if that makes a difference or not, just what we have in the house). Filled with apricot and cherry preserves, rolled a hair thicker than 1/8" and ended up with 26 cookies. Not traditional flavor in any way, but they are FANTASTIC!!! If you're looking for a quick, easy, tasty recipe for these cookies, this is the one to use.
Just made this recipe and it turned out AMAZING! I used a 15.25 oz bag of Pillsbury Moist Yellow Cake Mix, the dough was a little too dry at first so I added just a bit of water and it was perfect. I also used whole wheat flower, so they probably look a little different but taste just as good. I used apricot, blackberry, and raspberry preserves and mixed a few with Nutella (something I like to do) and they turned out wonderful! Most Hamentashen I've had are harder and less flavorful (the cookie part), but the texture of this is more fluffy and soft and tastes great on its own.
This recipe is excellent just the way it is. It's easy, it tastes just like the much more complicated hamentashens, and it saves a ton of time. Just be careful about what kind of jelly you use for the filling, since they tend to change flavors after baking.
Just made this this morning with my son . If I could give this recipe a minus -5 option Or zero rating I would . Do NOT make this recipe it's wrong . I had to add an extra egg and more liquid and at least a cup of extra flour . This recipe didn't make a dough . It was too sticky . Took me extra extra time to make . If the ingredients were correct than I wouldn't have been so frustrated. Plus I switched the water for orange juice . Just FYI do not make this recipe it should be taken down .
These will seem very dry if you just mix the with a spoon. Mix with a spoon first until it seems like the moisture is gone, then use your hands to squish it together. You will be surprised that it turns into a nice dough ball. The flavor is excellent. it doesn't make a ton, but so easy it wouldn't take long at all to make a double batch. I added a little extra fruit to mine and used apricot and strawberry preserves.
Absolutely love this recipe. It needed no extra fluid. I did substitute pie filling for the preserves. I find the pie filling doesn’t “melt” as bad as the preserves. I also use parchment paper instead of greasing my baking sheet.
when i made this with a duncan hines yellow cake mix it came out excellent! i did have to add more flour to make the dough workable but otherwise it was great. the second time i tried a betty crocker milk chocolate cake mix and the cookies came out terrible (the rolo filling was great though)
READ ME! This recipe is fine as is. The issue everyone is having relates to the size egg (and therefore the moisture content). I made them yesterday and it was sand in my mixer. I added oil, refrigerated the mixture. Today I bought more eggs - extra large eggs. I tossed my dough from yesterday and started over because I knew the oil would probably ruin it. Today I made them with the larger eggs and it was sticky - I added a little more flour. Perfect. So... to those of you who say its sand your eggs are too small and to those of you who say its too sticky, add some flour. AND YES, they should be triangles. Cut circles and pinch three corners to make "Haman's Hats." Good luck
The easiest I have ever made! My 2 year old granddaughter and I made these last Sunday and we had a ball. I made one error, I thought the dough looked too dry with only 2 tablsespoons of water and added a third, then wound up adding more flour as we worked the dough. Stick to the two tablespoons of water! We made cherry, apricot and poppyseed. Next time I will make raspberry and prune as well. These were delicious.
