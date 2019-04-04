Working Mom's Hamentashen

As a few others remarked, there was no way this hamantaschen recipe was going to work as written. The dough was just sand in my mixer after adding the 2 eggs and 2 Tablespoons of water to the cup of flour and cake mix. I added more water 1 Tablespoon at a time until it appeared to be the correct consistency [I ended up adding a total of 5 Tablespoons, including the initial 2]. It was actually a tad sticky when I took it out of the mixer, but the excess flour I put down for rolling took care of it. I used a pastry brush to wet the edges before pinching them closed [just to be sure, since last year a different recipe caused them to open up in the oven]. I had to bake them for 12-13 minutes before they were set enough. It made 34 for me, but some of them were thick, so I think I could have rolled out some more. Altogether, my family and I thought these were fantastic, but the changes I had to make were annoying to deal with. I took away 1 star for the different amount of water, and 1 for the different baking time. I will make these again next year, but with my alterations.