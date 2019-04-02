Birthday Bones
These cookies are great for your favorite furry friend. Every dog I have given these to loves them. It is nice to use doggie type cookie cutters, like bones or fire hydrants.
As an experienced baker, I should have known that stated cooking times are only guides! So many variables...your oven's temperature, size and thickness of cookies, etc. Baking my "bones" for 20 minutes was far too long, even though I used a 4" cookie cutter. I would recommend starting out with a baking time several minutes less than recipe states. You can always add time, but you can't undo it! Other than my own error, these were wonderful little treats. Quick and easy to mix together and roll out. I thought puppy might appreciate a little sweetness so I, too, added a bit of honey. If I can find a recipe, next time I make these I would like to try a yogurt frosting for these similar to what they use at retail stores like the Stylish Paw!Read More
I dont know if anyone has mentioned that dogs should not have wheat if you can help it, you should use rice flour insteadRead More
I made these biscuits the other night for my three dogs - a collie, a black lab mix, and a shih tzu. The first batch I rolled out too thin and baked for too long so they turned out to be a little darker than what I had planned. The dogs didn't mind, they ate them anyway. I didn't have any skim milk on hand and I also didn't have any whole wheat flour so I used all-purpose flour and substituted apple sauce for the milk. I also added a tablespoon of honey for a little splash of sweetness. The dough tasted great and Dana, Midnight, and Annie love the treats!
I used the ingredients on hand and somehow spruced up this recipe quite a bit. I used whole wheat pancake mix since it already had the baking powder in it, and substituted about 1/2 of the milk with banana baby food; I thought that would be a great combo with the peanut butter. The dog loved the treats, and I thought the dough tasted pretty good myself!
I make these for my Aussie pup and always keep them on hand for training purposes. I roll out the dough, put it on a greased cookie sheet, then roll a pizza cutter thru them and make them rather small- about 1 inch squares, then bake until crispy. This is a quick and easy way to make lots of treats. She loves them!! I use them at obedience class and all the dogs just love them. They will do anything for these treats. Great recipe, healthy, and much cheaper than store bought treats. If you're concerned about the ingredients in store bought treats- these are perfect.
My children and I used this recipe for a fundraiser for animal victims of Hurricane Katrina. We raised over $500 selling these biscuits. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
My dog loves peanut butter so this was the perfect treat! I ran out of this treat yesterday so I give him a milkbone treat instead and he spit it out and just looked at me. I guess he likes the homemade ones better! :-) Thank you for the recipe.
Made these and found that you have to make sure the dough is very thin before cutting and cooking and also flip half way through or these come out crunchy ont the bottom and soft and squishy on the top. Also if you leave them too long with out flipping the bottom can burn. Like the fact that this was a very easy recipe and doesn't take a lot of work. Will make again.
I made these for our Golden Retriever for Christmas. I didn't use a cookie cutter, just rolled them in balls and pressed a fork across the top (mostly so I could distinguish the her cookies from the 'human' cookies). Very easy, very happy dog!
I made these for my 5 pound Maltese and her friends!!! They loved them!! I used the large bone shapped cookie cutters for the larger critters and cut "bite size" kibble for my wee little fur ball since her jaw is the size of my index finger (really *smile*). SEE MY PHOTO!!! I doubled the recipe and it made a massive mount. Next time, I will roll the dough thinner since these biscuits rose higher than expected.
I have been searching the site for a good recipe for dog treats. After reading a bunch of the reviews for this recipe, I looked up foods dogs should not have, and according to WebMD, both baking powder and baking soda are toxic, and dogs should not have milk either. I'm not sure if people are making these recipes up without consulting veterinarians, but be careful. I didn't want to take the chance.
GREAT! 1 )Ok, so I made the recipe exactly as stated and they came out perfectly. I tried them and they were very bland and floury, oh but my two dogs; Buster & Milo thought they were the best thing ever made. They went crazy while I was making them and I couldnt believe that they wanted these more than the soft bacon/jerky treats I had. 2) I made the 2nd batch using apple sauce instead of the milk as reviewers suggested. My dogs had no preference in the finished product and they were much more prone to burn. I ruined a few of the cookie sheets trying to work out flipping them and things I did not have to do with the first batch. I noticed also that reviewers who mentioned them burning also changed the recipe. Perhaps the sugar in the applesauce made them burn? Anyhow I recomend the original recipe. 3)I also tried another dog biscuit recipe from this site that seemed to have easy and normal ingredients but the dough was much harder to work with. THIS RECIPE IS THE BEST!!!!!!!
Well I'm not sure how to rate dog bones, but my dog and 2 year old loved them (he ate them without my knowledge until he told me he liked the dog bones!)!!
These are such a hit with the dogs. You can only re roll scraps so many times, so I moosh leftover scraps into a mini muffin pan and bake the same way. You will have "pupcakes" for a change of pace.
They crumble, but every dog I know goes insane over them and spends an hour vacuuming the area for any potentially missed crumb!
GAVE THESE TREATS TO MY GRANDPUPPIES FOR XMAS. THEY NOW REFUSE THEIR OLD TREATS. GREAT RECIPE. THE DOUGH IS GREAT TO WORK WITH-EVEN AFTER THIRD ROLLING.
The dough was very easy to work with. I've been baking homemade dog treats for years now, and this is in my top 10 easiest recipes. I tested these out on my mom's dogs (picky eaters) and they gobbled them up. I melted carob (chocolate substitute safe for pups) and dipped the cookies for a beautiful presentation (and all my dogs go bonkers for it).
I have 3 dogs, one of whom is allergic to beef, and one of whom is allergic to chicken and has skin senstivity, so corn is BAD.... I have searched high and low for the perfect treat, and this one is approved by my hubby and all three of the girls:) I DID make some changes, for their health and to make them easier for my purpose (training cookies)... 1) made 1/2 batch... needed little cookies, so 1/2 made 500 little cookies. 2)used all-purpose flour (all I had), upped to 1 cup peanut butter, changed milk to water, added a squirt of honey, 1/4 cup oatmeal, and 1/2 cup parsley, and then... 3) kneaded it a little with my hands, grabbed a nice handful, rolled it into a big ball, then into a "snake" (long, thin cylindrical shape), then pinched off little bits, rolled them into little tiny balls (about 1/2 to 1 inch), then criss-cross forked them like little peanut butter cookies. On a pizza pan, it was 100 little bitty peanut butter cookies per batch...hee. Long story short, the girls figured out Mommy was making cookies for them, and they didn't leave my side the WHOLE time I was making these, and they LOOVVVVEEE them:) Thank you SOOO much for this recipe! You have made all of us SO happy:)
My dogs were mad at me and didn't understand that these had to be cooled before they got one. Once my dogs got a taste they wouldn't stop begging. Beware dogs love these and will do anything for them. I didn't time them when cooking... just waited til' they were golden brown. I shaped them all Christmas theme and now a bunch are in a tin for my boyfriends family dogs! Santa gets milk and cookies... what about the doggies? =)
I made a small change to the recipe by adding 1/4 cup of applesauce and cutting down the milk a bit, as well as adding a table spoon of ground flax seed. It was easy and fun to cut out the little bones, but the cooking time was off for me. I flipped them after ten minutes on my first batch, and then cooked them for the other ten, but they were all burnt. The next ones I cooked them for 7 minutes on one side and about 7-8 on the other and they turned out much nicer. Aside from being careful they don't burn, but are nice and cruncy, my dogs loved them! I will try the ones adding banana, and also using blueberry puree in some next, for some new flavors. I would also like to try some using gluten free flour for our more sensitive dogs....overall would make these again.
BEWARE! If your dog has any sensitivities to food this is not the recipe for them. My lab had a horrible allergic reaction to this recipe. Turns out, as some raters have already suggested - milk is not good for dogs. If you use this recipe don't use the milk!! I was also told to remove the baking powder as an extra precaution.
Just finished making these. I used crunchy peanut butter and used half a cup milk, half a cup of applesauce. These small great and are going fast. I have a big dog so I made larger cookies, about 3 inches long, and it made about 25 cookies so I would not half the recipe. I also added a touch of honey for sweetness and baked them about 12 - 15 minutes. They came out great and I will definitely make them again. They were very easy!
dog loves them woof! woof!
This is a really awesome dog bone recipe, there aren't that many ingredients so it's affordable and my dog LOVES them!
Oh my gosh! Sheltie-approved! I can see why other reviewers said they use these treats for training their dogs! I gave one to both of my dogs and they loved them. When I opened the pantry where I had put the bag of treats, both dogs instantly sat, staring at me, waiting for more! The dough was easy to work with. I cut the dough into 1-inch rounds and baked in three batches. When the last batch was done, I put all the baked treats onto the cookie sheet, turned off the oven, and put the treats back into the oven until the oven had completely cooled. Dried out the treats a little bit and made them crunchy. I vacuum-sealed a few small bags of the treats to give to doggie friends for Christmas. Next time I'll just cut the dough into small squares to make them faster. I will be making these again, thank you!
My babies love these! I make them often and I add molasses. Both dogs seem to like them better if I let them cool in the oven to get crunchy. These are by far the best dog biscuits.
My dog loves these treats. Very easy and quick to make. Sometimes I add in a little bit of bacon or honey.
Just made these for my four dogs. Very easy to make! I cooked mine for only about 14 minutes, and they came out very nicely. Thanks for the quick recipe!
I think this recipe is AMAZING. I used soynut butter as a substitute because my brother is allergic of peanuts, and my dog still liked them! Definitely making them again. :)
These keep well. I have been testing to see how long they will last (I am planning on giving them to doggie friends during the holidays), and so far they are still good at three weeks - crunchy, no signs of mold, and the dog is still eating these. I did leave them in the oven a little longer than stated in the recipe. My dog is a chewer, and I thought she might like the resistence of a harder cookie.
This is perhaps the easiest dog treat recipe Ive tried. I did follow another reviewers suggestion and turned the oven off, leaving the treats inside the oven while it cooled and for about 3 hours additional. Sent them up to a friend in PA and she said her dogs love them! Thanks for the recipe!
My golden retriever loves these!
I made these for X-mas for all my furry friends. I made a double recipe. But, I used honey roast crunchy peanut butter(its what I had avail) and added a little extra, used 2% milk, and all purpose flour and added a little salt because the batter was really bland. However, my dogs LOVE them! I'm going to start using this recipe instead of buying treat bones from the store. Next time I think I will try it with whole wheat flour, I'm thinking it may add more flavor... EDIT: I changed this recipe from 4* to 5* because now I HAVE to use this recipe instead of store bought bones. My dogs now refuse the other kind. :)
I made these for a traditional bake sale today at work . . . some people were surprised, but the "Doggie Cookies" were a big hit! I made the recipe as written, but added 2 tablespoons of honey for some sweetness. I packaged the cookie/bones in cellophane bags with dog footprint stickers and ribbon ties. Ingredients were listed on a sticker on the back . . . just in case! My two doggies, Ronan and Dugan loved them!
The dogs love them! I did have trouble rolling out the dough (I am not sure what I did wrong) so I used a previous suggestion to make them like peanut butter cookies. They turned out great!
My dog loved these. I made them in a shape of a bunny.=) I substituted 1 cup skim milk for 1/2 cup chicken broth and 1/2 cup whole milk.
This is the perfect dog bone recipe. It is easy to make, the dough is a dream to roll and cut, and my dogs howled for them from the time they were baking until they cooled and could be sampled. It helps to heat the milk and peanut butter together in the microwave, so they can be more easily incorporated before adding the dry ingredients.
Little changes, but happy pooches! Wheat gluten isn't that great for dogs, neither is dairy, but loved the idea of quick easy cheap treats! I just subbed brown rice flour and veg broth for the flour and milk. I also added some honey. I rolled the dough out on parchment and ran thru it with a pizza cutter. Clean up is easier and my old lady doesn't care what shape her treats are!!! These are SO much easier on her GI system and my wallet!!!
My dogs loved these! I spent way too long the other day making a different, messy, complicated recipe and the dogs didn't even like them! These were so simple and the dough was really easy to work with. Next time I'll be making a double batch! I also added a carob frosting to these and the dogs went nuts for them. I used: 12 oz softened cream cheese (you could use low fat, but that's not an issue with my dogs), 1 tablespoon honey, and 2-3 tablespoons carob powder. Mix it up, put it in a ziplock or decorator bag and ice the cookies. They will need to be refrigerated though! I put each layer (in a large tupperware) in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up the frosting then just stacked the next layer on top.
I've looked at several recipes for dog bones/cookies. This one was easy and healthy. Per comment suggestion, I used water instead of milk (as many dogs can be allergic to milk). Also, per suggestions, I added 1 tbsp of honey and 1/2 cup of parsley (for breath), which I think was a bit too much. Next time I will only use 1/4 cup of parsley. As for the flour, we used 1/2 white and 1/2 wheat flour. We used cookie cutters and cut them to thickness of a sugar cookie. My dog absolutely loves these cookies. We shared with other dogs, who loved them as well. Excellent:-)
All three of my dogs loved these. Like others, I added a little bit of honey. I also think that I will roll them a little bit thinner next time so they are more crunchy. Thanks Tami!
My dog is allergic to dairy, so I substituted 2 ripe bananas and some apple sauce for liquid. He just loves them! I use natural smooth peanut butter, which I find easier to mix because it's quite runny at room temperature. My cooking time was 12 minutes @ 375, but them I turn off the oven and leave them to harden for about an hour. It's such a great, simple recipe and makes 100 cookies for my small dog.
Our new puppy LOVES these!
It might be because I'm at high altitude, but the batter was dry, and the bones ended up getting cracked in the oven. It needed more peanut butter and milk for a little moisture. Also, the temperature of the oven was way off. Now that I'm reading the other reviews, I see I'm not the only one with this problem. The bottoms turned brown after about 12 minutes but before the insides and tops were done. I had to lower the temperature and flip the bones so they could finish without burning. The oven almost needs to be set at about 300 or 325 degrees and just let them bake a lot longer.
These treats are fantastic! I made them for my friend's dog, but I had to try some as I was making them, and they are delicious. Now mind you, I followed someone else's advice and used applesauce instead of milk, so that may make a difference in flavor. It would be a great treat for a dog's birthday party so all of the attendees can enjoy the same food. I might make these just for myself sometime, who needs a dog?
WOW! My Boxer (Major) and my Boston Terrier (Minor) went crazy over these! They couldn't wait for more & freak out every time they see me grab the bag I put them in!
Very easy and my dog loved them. I used soy milk instead of regular milk.
Great recipe for dog cookies :) I've made these using holiday cookie cutters as gifts for friends' dogs. The dogs love them and the cookies look cute.
This recipe is great. Even my picky beagle loved them. I was able to get natural peanut butter from the local grocery store by a major manufacturer and at a reasonable cost. The cookies smell amazing! I added 1 tbsp of honey to mine just to sweeten them up a bit.
Our Amstaff LOVED these. He kept sniffing around for more. My kids helped shape the dough free-hand and, even though thicker and not crunchy, it was still a hit. I used 2 percent milk and regular peanut butter. Everything else was followed.
My fussy pooch enjoyed this recipe very much. Easy to make too which is a plus.
I have made these many times now for my friends dogs and they are the easiest and most popular recipe I've tried. I add in some honey for sweetness and the pups seem to like that more. I also roll my dough out on waxed paper to fit my cookie sheet, then I flip it on to the cookie sheet and cut it into pieces with a pizza cutter. Works great and super fast. :)
Every do that was given this as their Christmans treat this past Christmas loved these cookies. My daycare kids loved helping make these, espescially the ones with dogs.
I made them for my little doggies 2nd birthday and she loved them!
I don't change a thing in this recipe other than the baking time, mine bakes in 10-12 minutes. Don't worry if they come out soft they harden as soon as they cool and keep well in airtight containers or zip locks for weeks- if they last of course- My dog owner friends and family always ask for these because the dogs love them and they are much healthier than the versions sold.
I have tried many dog treat recipes but so far my dog prefers this one the most . . . or at least that’s what she told me. :-)
I made this recipe for our community Pet Health Fair. I had several people come tell me that their dogs don't usually eat store-bought biscuits, but they really liked these. The recipe is so easy and seemed fool-proof. I made about 5 batches and all turned out just great!
I made these cookies for my cousin's dog Vida. When the box arrived in the mail, Vida went right over and started licking the box. Instead of milk, I used a mashed apple that I cooked in the microwave and water. I also added 1/2 cup of chopped fresh cilantro. After the initial baking time of 20 min at 375, I let them go an additional ~ 30 min at 250 to dry out more.
Our three dogs LOVED these. Thanks for sharing.
I made these for my dog for his birthday. I used a bone shaped cookie cutter. He loved them!!
my brutus boy and maggie mae loved em they didnt even care that they were still hot from the oven
Great recipe-3 schnauzers just loved them... Thanks for sharing it!
I made these up using cat and bone cookie cutters and gave as gifts to all of my family members that have dogs. The cute shapes were a hit! Plus, it was nice to have a simple recipe that would go over well for dogs with allergies and sensitive stomachs. I plan to do this for the holidays every year.
Easy, easy!! And the dogs love them! I substituted a cup of plain yogurt for the skim milk -- worked great. Will make again!
I made these as Christmas treats for my Bichon and all his puppy friends. I added a little honey and oatmeal to the recipe and the dogs couldn't get enough!! I continue to make these as 'reward' treats all year.
I made minor adjustments to the recipe and my dogs loved them! I used a little fresh garlic and chicken broth, 1/3 c. milk and 2/3 c. water, and that is all I changed. My dogs liked them more than their usual store bought brand bones! Will make again and probably tweak the recipe more. This really is a base recipe so you can add anything your dog likes!
This was really easy to make! But I have to agree with others when they say its bland. My dog doesn't usually like dog biscuits but he LOVES peanut butter, so I thought I would give it a try. He ate it slow but liked it. Dog rating i would say 3 stars. I did not use milk because its bad for dogs. Instead I used 1/2 cup water 1/2 beef broth. Next time I'm going to use just beef broth. I also put in 1 table spoon of molasses. I used Adams Chunky natural peanut butter. Gave it a little extra texture.
The kids enjoyed them as much as the dogs. Great rolled a little thicker and spread with jam. Basically a peanut flavoured baking powder biscuit. Yummy.
My 5 dogs, and my kids' 2 dogs loved these. Now they're begging me to make more, lol.
I feel so bad rating this recipe so low but made them this morning and coud'nt wait to feed one to my little Otis.... now this is a dog who will eat anything.... apple core, raw carrots any scraps he can scrounge but he would not go near them. I warmed some peanut butter with water and brushed the biscuits to see if that would tempt him. No way! I dont know if he is so used to store bought snacks with a strong odor or what. I tried one and it was a bit bland for an adult taste but was certainly not horrible and you def got the flavor of peanut butter. I will repost if he changes his mind but as of now does anyone want about 50 biscuits? LOL
I had to kick my dogs out of the kitchen while these were baking because they kept standing in front of the oven! I agree with previous reviewers about making cookies thin and putting them back in the oven to dry out. Really helps lengthen shelf life.
My dog LOVED these treats!!! I added a bit of honey to them and put only 1/2 cup of milk with a small container of banana baby food for the flavour as well. Make sure you flip them over halfway through or they won't cook through as well. Also, I used a larger dog-bone cookie cutter and smaller one for training treats for my dog. Will use this again!
This is so easy and simple to make! Thanks for sharing! I altered it a little though. I didn't have Whole Wheat Flour, so i grinded oats till a powdery consistency then added it to all purpose flour. It turned out to be crunchy on the outside and slightly soft on the inside. My dog still loved it!
I have three picky dogs who will do backflips for these (and so will my neighbour!).
I have some very happy dogs! One of my dogs is lactose intolerant, so I substituted applesauce for the skim milk and she loved them! Great recipe, thanks!
I loved this great simple dog treat recipe!!! I used the idea that someone else did.....Where you roll into small balls and use a fork to make the print on top of cookie. It,s VERY quick and simple. My dogs loved it ...EVEN my picky dog:) I'm going to make these for doggy gifts:)
This is a great basic recipe that you can make so many modifications to! I substituted brown rice flour for the wheat flour based on some other suggestions. I also substituted plain yogurt instead of milk. I might have to add a tiny bit more yogurt next time as it was just a little dry. But it was still really easy to work with. I rolled my dough into little balls and then flattened them out. I cooked it for about 7-10 minutes. It cooks really fast. These are so great and easy! I think next time I'll try it with carrots instead of peanut butter and also try it with cheese (they love their cheese). Thanks so much for sharing, this is great! A lot cheaper and healthier too!
The dog I baked these for liked them, don't get me wrong. =) I'm docking the recipe because the dough was hard to work with (gritty, crumbly and sticky), and it was hard to know when the cookies were done. Take that with a grain of salt, because these were the first dog biscuits I've ever made. When tapped, they seemed totally dry, but they still had moisture in the middle, so when I packed them up for gifting, they became a bit soft and didn't crunch when the dog chewed them. Overall, the dog was satisfied, but I didn't feel like this was a successful recipe. I might try them again only if I felt like I **needed** to make dog biscuits, but didn't want to go to the grocery store first.
My dog Truffles loves them (though she will eat anything you put in front of her). I used water instead of skim milk. They were so easy to make!
Update: I've made this recipe with a few modifications just to change it up a bit and my dog loves them. I've added some beef broth in place of part of the milk, shredded carrots and cheddar. Previous Review: You can't go wrong with these. I figured this recipe was so simple & easy I had to try it. They hardly took any time at all.
I made these last year as Christmas gifts for all my furry friends. They were delicious (I sampled one :))
This was a wonderful recipe! Not only did my dog (a jack russel) love it, but my neighbor & friends dogs and my son's dogs. The recipe was easy to follow - although I did need to add an extra 1/4 cup of flour due to living in a high altitude area.
Quick and easy to make. My kids actually made them and used play dough cutters to make shapes. My labradoodle and maltipoo loved them.
Chihuahua approved! My two little ones love these. The dough is super easy to work with. With my little bone cutter this recipe makes a ton of treats.
This recipe is great! Very, very easy to make, and Duke (our Boxer) LOVES them! I couldn't keep him out of the kitchen while I was making them! :) I used medium-sized dog bone cookie cutters, and made a few with a big bone cutter. I doubled the batch, and it made five big cookies, and 68 little bones. Great X-mas gifts!!! Next time I will probably try them with Low Sodium broth, instead of the milk. They also freeze great!
These were a huge hit with my beagle and the several other dogs I gave them to. They're also VERY easy to make, and they freeze well.
I just pulled these out of the oven, and OH MY GOD!! These were SO easy to make. The only challenge was to mix together the PB and milk. But the dough wasn't sticky AT ALL. I didn't even need to transfer to a floured surface. I had to cut it down to '14' servings, though, because I was low on flour, and all the measurements still turned out perfect. These baked up in about 17 minutes in my old-as-time oven. They look pretty crunchy, but they're really quite crumbly and soft. This is perfect for small dogs, like my Shih tzu, who can't just gobble down a whole bone. These are by far the easiest dog bones I've ever made. (I used to have a small business selling dog bones.) The dough is easy to shape (I made fun shapes after using cookies cutters, like mini-gyoza, fortune cookies, and even a big hamburger) and to roll. They also cool off really quickly, and that's awesome because, if you're a shih tzu owner, you know how impatient they can be! :) My little pup was literally scratching at my legs as I took them out of the oven. She gobbled three right down in a row. Long review short- THESE ARE PERFECT.
Several members of my family have dogs so I made these to give as doggie gifts. They were a big success so I'm going to make them another batch very soon.
My dogs absolutely love these 'cookies". I used little Christmas cookie cutters and they are so cute. Thanks for the great recipe!
My dog hates Milkbones. At Petsmart when they first asked if they could offer her a bone, I told them they could, but I doubt she would take it since she hates them. Well, she did take it, I laughed and said she was making a liar out of me. But then she put it down, and peed on it. She really hates most dog biscuits, but she loves these. Thank you!! I didn't think I'd ever find a biscuit type of treat that she likes.
Boy did my little shar-Pei, Raisin, love these all natural treats. We made a double batch to shre with her furry little friends. Easy and fast!
awesome and easy to make..dogs loved em
The kid had a blast cutting out the differant shapes. The cookies were a good treat, but they were soft.
I have to add another review. After making this at least 10 times, the dogs go wild. It ALWAYS is great, even if I have to substitute ingredients. My dogs have allergies so they really enjoy a treat that is yummy AND healthy!
Incredibly easy!!! It would be hard to go back to buying store bought after making these. A wonderful treat that our dog loves, and I love the ease of making them.
my dogs love these, even my really picky rottweiler. I added about 1/2 tablespoon of honey the second time I made these and they turned out great. Either way, they are the best!
Thank you for such an easy and terrific recipe. I have 3 labs and 4 Jack Russells and they are a finicky, demanding crowd who loves their dog treats. When I make these, they are all sitting at the oven door, waiting for them to come out of the oven. I love how easy it the recipe is and the natural ingredients. I have made this recicpe in my kitchenaid stand mixer as well as my food processor and it comes out great every time. If I am pressed for time, I roll the dough into balls. Thank you so much for sharing.
These were super easy! I own a book on homemade dog biscuits but most of the recipes call for bone meal and desiccated liver, needless to say i never have those on hand. So this was a quick alternative. Try substituting low sodium chicken or beef broth instead of the milk, especially for those dogs that are sensitive to dairy.
I made these for our beagle, Clara's first birthday. She loves them, Next time, I may cut the recipe in half. This makes a lot of treats for one dog.