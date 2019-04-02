Birthday Bones

I just pulled these out of the oven, and OH MY GOD!! These were SO easy to make. The only challenge was to mix together the PB and milk. But the dough wasn't sticky AT ALL. I didn't even need to transfer to a floured surface. I had to cut it down to '14' servings, though, because I was low on flour, and all the measurements still turned out perfect. These baked up in about 17 minutes in my old-as-time oven. They look pretty crunchy, but they're really quite crumbly and soft. This is perfect for small dogs, like my Shih tzu, who can't just gobble down a whole bone. These are by far the easiest dog bones I've ever made. (I used to have a small business selling dog bones.) The dough is easy to shape (I made fun shapes after using cookies cutters, like mini-gyoza, fortune cookies, and even a big hamburger) and to roll. They also cool off really quickly, and that's awesome because, if you're a shih tzu owner, you know how impatient they can be! :) My little pup was literally scratching at my legs as I took them out of the oven. She gobbled three right down in a row. Long review short- THESE ARE PERFECT.