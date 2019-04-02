Birthday Bones

These cookies are great for your favorite furry friend. Every dog I have given these to loves them. It is nice to use doggie type cookie cutters, like bones or fire hydrants.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 treats
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Stir together the flour and baking powder; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter and milk. Stir in the flour mixture until well blended. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Roll out to 1/4 inch thickness and cut into shapes using cookie cutters. Place 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly brown. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 63.2mg. Full Nutrition
