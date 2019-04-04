Gyoza
I learned this recipe for pot stickers while living in Japan. They're great hot or cold, and may be eaten plain or with the dipping sauce. Any ground meat can be substituted for pork.
I have been making gyoza since I was little kid, and I have a few tips to add to this recipe. Cabbage should be finely chopped. Onions should be green onions, minced. For extra fiber, you can also add finely ground carrot. It is not necessary to pre-cook the vegetables, if you finely chop everything. It is more authentic to use round gyoza wrappers, not wonton wrappers - but sometimes they are hard to find. The way to use round gyoza wrappers is: put a tablespoon of filling inside, wet one-half of the edge of the wrapper with water, fold in half. It should look like a half-circle. Then, crease the round edge about 5 times. Think pinch and fold. It's really quite easy but hard to explain. Look at some pictures of gyoza online if you don't understand. Keep the heat to medium after the first batch. It is important to keep a consistent heat so that the gyoza don't burn, but cook the insides thoroughly. It is important to add the water at the end to steam it. Put a lid on after you add the water. Also, making gyoza is very time consuming and messy. Your kitchen will be splattered with a layer of fine grease afterwards. If you want, you can make them outside or in your garage using an electric skillet. This will keep your house clean and from smelling like grease afterwards. Also, heat the soy and vinegar at the end and sprinkle a little cayenne on top for extra zing.Read More
These were just okay. Pre cooking the filling made them finicky to fold properly so I did a couple this way and the rest I just put the raw filling in, which is traditional. I found the filling bland so with my second batch I added a splash of soy sauce, splash of oyster sauce, splash of sesame oil, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/4 tsp of pepper, 1/4 tsp of ground ginger. Adding these ingredients and not pre cooking the filling made these a definite 5 star dish.Read More
Very similar to our family recipe (Japanese American); we don't use egg but gyoza depends on the cook (sort of like a sandwich). This meat mixture is on the bland side: add ginger, garlic, soy sauce, pepper, etc to taste. You can put them together then freeze them (lie in a single layer on a cookie sheet, once frozen put into ziplocs). This helps with the HUGE amount of prep time and work. You can also fry them (use more oil, skip addition of water) so they are more like egg rolls if you want.
Yum, Yum. I learned a similar recipe in my Japanese class in high school. All the differences were that we used a half and half mixture of water and corn starch to seal the gyoza. Also instead of water when cooking the gyoza you can use a watered down chicken or beef broth instead of just plain water, it gives the dumplings more flavor. Also sesame oil is MUCH MUCH more tasty (and authentic) then vegtable oil, when cooking the gyoza. And one last thing, I never add an egg, I find it gives a strange unwelcome texture. It might hold the mixture together better, but it's really up to you. Oh and as well, ginger is a must, add one or two tablespoons (to your taste) to the cabbage mixture, as well as a tablespoon of sake (japanese rice wine), and then cook as directed. The onion should also be green, or you could substitute leeks. It is more authentic to use round wrappers, and pleat them when putting the dumplings together, but it is allot of work, (considering it's just for looks) and they taste the same as the square.
After reading the reviews, I chose to NOT cook the vegetables first and I left out the egg as well and had no problems. I made mine vegetarian. The filling I used was: broccoli, carrots, cabbage, ginger and green onion and used my food processor for quick and easy chopping. They came out PERFECT! It was EASY and I made about 50 of them and now have easy lunches this week! Oh, for the sauce I used Hoi Sin sauce, mixed with a little rice vinegar and chili sauce with fried garlic (all available at any chinese/thai grocery)! SOOOOOO good! It's a keeper!
I just made your recipe and it was wonderful! The only things I did different was using square won ton wrappers (I live in WI, it's hard to find actual gyoza wrappers here) and I added minced garlic and fresh ginger root to the veggies. I also used green onions and pulsed it all together in the food processor, makes wrapping a whole lot easier. I did omit the egg, as I lived in Fussa-shi, Japan for 10 years and do not ever recall having egg in my gyoza before. Wonderful recipe though! Thank you!!
I make gyoza all the time and this is a good recipe! I like the sesame oil. In my house we use different ingredients, but I thought the carrot addition sounded good. I will try it next time. You can also try adding finely minced ginger and chopped cilantro for extra flavor. As for dipping sauce, ponzu is tradition in my family. If you don't have a Japanese market nearby where you can buy ponzu sauce, try a mixture of lemon or lime juice and light soy sauce with a drop of light vinegar, to taste. Add a shot of la-yu oil or hot sauce for a spicy kick.
Very tasty! Made gyoza as per recipe with the following modifications: added 2 tbl ginger (a must, IMO!), a dash of soy to meat mixture, 1 tbl of sake. The ginger adds a great flavor. Overall the gyoza were very tasty. One thing I didn't quite understand was how much to cook the meat in the first step. I ended up cooking most of the meat through (in part because I had frozen ground beef, which pretty much required me to cook through to break apart), which in retrospect, might not be what the recipe stated, but aside from the meat inside the gyoza being looser, was not a problem. (i.e. nothing was overcooked) My tip for the dipping sauce: I didn't have rice vinegar, so I ended up using sushi vinegar, which is a bit sweeter due to the addition of sugar. I thought this actually added a little bit (but not too much) of a nice sweetness to the sauce to balance out the flavors. I also added a few dashes (maybe about half a tsp) of "ra yu" hot sesame oil to add some of that great sesame oil flavor/smell and some heat to the sauce. Lastly, I didn't do it with this recipe, but in the past, I've cooked frozen gyoza by putting the water (I think I used about half a cup) and oil together in the cold skillet, and then adding the gyoza as the water starts boiling. By boiling the gyoza in hot water/oil, it cooks the middle more evenly instead of just steaming the wrappers. After the water evaporates, if you want a crispier gyoza, you can allow it to brown by cooking it about ha
About prep time, the first time you make is always the most tedious. As you get used to making, you will shorten your prep time! These also freeze very well, and no defrost time needed. One last thing...I prefer Napa Cabbage for gyoza! Good luck to everyone!! (Great recipe Meredith!)
I've also been making gyoza since I was little. When we were stationed in Turkey with the US Air Force I made gyoza with ground turkey so my Muslim coworkers could enjoy this wonderful treat. Turkey contains less fat. It is VERY time consuming to make so what I've done is used lumpia wrappers & freeze. They are huge & fry up crunchy. Roll into long cigar size & place in freezer baggies. When ready to fry, place rolls separated on a paper towel for about a 1/2 hr to thaw. Go outside for less mess & heat about 1 inch of oil in an electric skillet & fry each until golden brown. Place in paper bag/paper towel lined pan. Make sure they do not touch, otherwise the steam will cause them to soften. These can be used for party appetizers when you cut them in 1/2 after frying. GREAT SNACK: When my daughter was little, she and her friends would line up for fresh cooked gyoza so I'd wrap up the ones that had cooled a little in paper towels so each kid could carry them to go. No sauce required for these little ones!
We really enjoyed this recipe! I did not really measure ingredients when making this to be honest. I basically tasted as I went. I did make it vegetarian though. I combined carrot, water chestnuts, cabbage, and a teeny bit of garlic together in my food processor. I took another reviewer's advice and did not cook anything beforehand. I scooped mixture onto the wonton wrappers and pinched the side with moist fingers. Followed the directions from there and they turned out fabulous! Thanks for a great recipe- served with sushi rolls!
I grew up in Japan and this recipe is close to my recipe, but there are some differences between my recipe and this one. I finely chop the cabbage and green onion sometimes i use both green and yellow onion. I do not use carrot, but you can. I do not cook the vegetables or meat beforehand because that takes extra time and is unnecessary and this is already a long enough process!!! I also add fresh finely grated ginger, about 1 tsp tonkatsu sauce (can be hard to find here but sometimes I substitute korean bbq sauce), about 1 tsp of sesame oil, about 1 tsp of chili oil, and a little black pepper and some garlic and then I mix well with my hands. Another thing I do differently is I use ground beef instead of pork but that is just personal preference. Also before turning gyoza make sure that the first side is slightly browned if it is browned that's ok gyoza will just be crunchy and only add about 2 tbsp of water then cover and make sure to turn down the heat. On a scale of 1-10 i use 2 for about 3 and a half minutes to give you an idea. Remember the more water you use the longer you will have to steam. Also if you like your gyoza soggy do not cook as long but if you like your gyoza a little crunchy cook about 3.5 minutes. As for dipping sauce you can use a bunch of different things my friends seem to like plain soy sauce. But I use many different things ie ponzu sauce, korean bbq sauce, or my favorite soy sauce mixed with rice vinegar and chili oil and sesame oil. You just have
I thought that with so few ingredients there was no way these could be good. I was surprised. The addition of the sesame oil makes all the difference. I froze a whole bunch of of them so I can have them whenever. I found that cooking them in peanut oil was a good idea after I set off the fire alarm. Also be sure and have the cover to the ready to immediately put it on top.
REALLY enjoyed this recipe but there is one thing I think was left out that is a crucial step in making it easier to roll the wontons. Once all your filling has been cooked together, throw it in a food processor and pulse a few times so the texture is a little mushier. Trust me it is SO much easier to handle and mold into place once inside the wrapper. I didn't figure this out until about half way through chasing pieces of pork all over the counter. All in all a very yummy recipe and the dipping sauce is so simple yet SO fantastic!
With a few additions this is a 5 star meal for sure. First off, I used Gyoza wrappers (round potsticker wrappers instead of rectangle wonton wrappers like you use on egg rolls). I used 4 green onions, added ginger sprinkled twice over the mixture generously. I also add 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp orange zest. I doubled the recipe and had lots of leftover filling (used all 45 wrappers and had about 1 Cup+ of the filling still leftover). My husband said they were the best potstickers he has ever had. I think the orange zest and ginger made the difference. I was worried about putting water into oil, but it is such a small amount of oil it was just fine. Good recipe, thanks Mersi.
Great recipe! My boyfriend (who grew up in Japan) was suitably impressed with these--there's a local restaurant that we frequent just for the gyoza, but now we can just make them at home. Based off other reviews, I omitted the egg, precooked the veggies just a bit, and added a bit of soy sauce and rice vinegar (didn't have rice wine) to the mixture. Try to find gyoza skins; they're worth the effort. Make sure you fill with the flour side on the inside, as this catches juices and helps seal when pressed with water. For folding, you can pinch the middle to find the center, but I find it easier to start at one end for the pinch/fold technique. Basically you want to double the wrapper back on itself every centimeter or so, which pulls the ends up and yields the more traditional shape. Happy cooking!
My Japanese sister-in-law taught me how to make these, been making these for years now. I have never cooked any of the ingredients beforehand, including the pork. I mix the raw pork with chopped napa cabbage, chopped green onions, pureed fresh ginger, sesame oil, fish or soy sauce. After assembling the gyozas, I brown them in hot oil then add the water and cover with a lid until the water is gone. The ingredients get steamed and cooked together inside the wrapper. I always check one first to make sure the pork is no longer pink. This recipe is good to get the correct measurements. You can freeze them raw or cooked and they turn out great.
This is decent, but it's not specific as to the cook time. Also, you'd need actual Gyoza wrappers, instead of wonton wrappers for them to stand up to all that steaming. I would recommend not steaming them nearly as long. Also, I would add in some spices - I think they were a little on the bland side (needs ginger or something) I'm going to seek out another recipe to find some additional ingredients to bump up the taste. I did live in Japan, so perhaps, my tastes for Gyoza are a little on the picky side
excited to try it out.. im using chicken, chinese cabbage, brown onion, fresh garlic, fresh ginger, carrot.. and my dipping sauce will be sweet chilli :) yummy awesome reviews! has given me alot to think about
After a request last Christmas from my dear nephew to make potstickers (Gyozas) for him, I mastered the technique for the recipe and the folding process. My recipe is similar but adds: 1 clove crushed garlic, 1 Tbsp fresh grated ginger, NO EGG, 1 Tbsp.of chili oil (instead of veg. oil), and last and most importantly 1/4 tsp Chinese 5 Spice! (this can be found in most spice sections...it contains ground anise,fennel,cloves,white pepper and cinnamon) AND WOW DOES IT ADD FLAVOR! PS~ www.youtube.com has tutorials how to fold the wrappers...GOOD LUCK & Happy Cooking!!ONE DIFFICULTY: finding the wrappers ...the round wonton wraps they sold in the store were too small! The large square egg roll wraps were what I chose. I used my pampered chef 4 in. round sandwich cutter, unscrewed the parts, then used just the round cookie cutter circle to cut out the wraps...PERFECT SIZE for my potstickers!!!
Oh these are so very good I did not change anything.
I have eaten lots of gyoza over the years. I made this recipe exactly (except for I did not pre-cook the filling, I steamed it done on the griddle which is how I'm used to doing it in Japan.) but something about the taste was bland. Texture was great but next time I will definitely add soy, ginger and maybe even mirin to the filling.
I took advise from other reviewers. I grated the carrot and cabbage. For ground pork, I cook pork chops in the oven for 2 hours at 300 degrees with some water and sesame oil. It was very tender and easy to puree in the blender. The filling was a bit bland, so I added a bit of soy sauce and sesame oil. I did not cook the filling before constructing the dumplings. They turned out perfectly! A lot of work, but worth it!
excellent receipe, thank you. I am middle-eastern, but my son has many asian friends. When he got his college acceptance letter, I asked him what you want for dinner, he said home made Gyoza. this was the first time I made them, he loved it. I found your receipe with a couple of reviews you had very helpful & straight forward. The whole family enjoyed it.
These make a great meal or snack! I make my own wrappers with flour, water, and a bit of salt. Last time, I chose to fill mine with what I had on hand at the time: ground turkey, fresh chopped onion and spinach, frozen peas, and seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic, etc). They were delicious and hard to put down! Even my dad wanted more. Great portable food. I just wish they could be a little less greasy!
Very good and very easy to prepare. These can be deep fried as well. I usually fry them (at 350 degrees) unless they are for my husband who likes them fried-steamed better. I always end up with about 60 or more of them so i freeze some (laying them separately on a cookie sheet until frozen and then putting them in a zippy bag). I did add salt, pepper and soy sauce to the filling because it was bland. I find the gyoza wrappers at my oriental market for about $1.20/60 pack.
I followed mostly except I used breakfast sausage instead of ground pork. I was good but very time consuming.
We put in ginger like someone else recommended. We were really impressed with how these turned out! A definite recipe to keep.
These were really really yummy! They're just like dumplings, we love. I was feeling adventurous added in some sesame seeds, diced onion and diced shrimp in there too -because I like to experiment-, and I think it may have even improved the recipe. Next time we will try as is.
This recipe was excellent i substituted crab delight for the pork and it was perfect. I dont really care for carrots so I added mushrooms, and lots of black pepper. after frying them I put them in my steamer. I worked in a Japanese restaurant and these were much better than the ones they were serving. I was surprised how much this recipe made it was enough for a couple meals, for me and my husband.
I used this recipe to make Gyoza yesterday for a potluck party last night. I'm not sure how to rate the recipe as I just used it for a guide to make my own. I started with 1.2 lbs. of ground pork and added more vegetables to go with that amount of meat. I used green onions instead of white or yellow, 2T of fresh ginger. Wrappers... I had some white round wrappers and a package of yellow square wrappers. I used them both as I didn't want to go to the store. I didn't cook anything prior to filling. I did run all the veggies through the processor and then the meat. Mixed it all together in a BIG bowl and added things like salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, sesame oil, and a couple of fresh garlic cloves well minced. I'm glad I put everything together raw as it was so easy to fill and seal the wrappers. I used a two count of veg. oil in a hot pan along with a splash of the sesame oil and cooked for about a minute plus on both sides (until a nicely browned) and then finished them in a steamer for about 5 minutes. Using a steamer really saves on the mess! I was asked to make them again next week for a Halloween party. I made 2 dipping sauces. Both using 1/4c of shoyu and 2T of rice wine vinegar. In one I added a 2t of Chile oil and 1t of sesame oil. Both tasted good. I made up 40 of these in about 1 1/2 hours. It went fast because of not precooking and using a steamer to finish them off. ENJOY!
These were really good. I followed reviewers' advice and removed the egg, added ginger and green onion, and did not cook the vegetables...just chopped them really well. My husband LOVED them
A LITTLE TEDIOUS TO MAKE, BUT VERY GOOD. WE ACTUALLY ATE THEM WARM AND COLD, AND THEY WERE GOOD BOTH WAYS. I DIDN'T CARE TOO MUCH FOR THE DIPPING SAUCE, AND WILL PROBABLY TRY A DIFFERENT ONE OF THESE NEXT TIME.
When I started making these, I knew it was going to take a long time because I doubled the recipe but after my first bit I knew it was worth it! These are wonderful, I also added 2 tsp of fresh Ginger and used green onions. Next time I think I will use chopped shrimp instead of pork and I will use Eggroll wrappers to make the prep time go faster but an exellent recipe all loved it!!!
Very tasty! I improvised a bit on the filling (used beef instead of pork, and added ginger), but followed the cooking technique. My kids and our neighbor filled them, and I cooked them- so it was quite an efficient assembly line! We just mixed together the sauce ingredients in amounts that tasted good, then threw in some crushed chili pepper. This was a "group effort" meal, and just as much fun to make as eat.
This was a great base recipe. I adapted it to be vegetarian, and it pleased both myself and my meat eater boyfriend.
The smell of those vegetables cooking in that sesame oil filled the house and was so good!! After reading some of the other reviews, I added some grated ginger which was a good addition. I also added some chopped up mushrooms. Delicious with the dipping sauce, and a tasty way to eat lots of vegetables!
Husband is a retired Marine and having lived in Japan for 9 years, and loving Gyoza, I was excited to try this homemade. I am afraid that they just do not have the flavor that Gyoza in Japan has. I will continue to purchase them at our Commissary or at our local oriental market.
I will NEVER buy store bought pot stickers again!!! These are absolutely delicious and very easy to make! Additionally the wonton skins are so delicate! I added a bit to the filling - some grated ginger, I grated the carrot so it was super fine. Added a bit of soy sauce to the mix. I would also recommend allowing the mix to cool thoroughly and then drain off any excess liquid. This makes a ton. As much as I love them I can only eat so many. Lay the the extras on a sheet pan and freeze for 30 mins. Then throw in a zip lock bag for storage. Add to a veg broth for an awesome soup! Thank you thank you thank you for sharing!!!!
I tried this. The recipe mixture itself is absolutely delicious and tastes just like the japanese restaurant, however, cooking the pork first makes for VERY difficult wonton filling of the gyoza. I have now looked up youtube videos and virtually every single one doesn't cook the meat first! I struggled and struggled filling and finally gave up. I wound up with about 10 workable gyozas. The rest is now in my fridge and I'm not sure what to do with it, other than just eat it or maybe make soup. Be forwarned!
These were delicious! I used wonton wrappers (needed two packages of them to wrap all of the filling) and followed other reviewers' tips and added mirin, sake, ginger, and soy sauce. I also used beef (cooked ahead for paranoia's sake) instead of pork. I had so much of the filling I made these two nights running.
I used a bag of slaw mix. It turned out pretty good.
This turned out really good. I don't have a steamer so I just fried the wontons in a cup of oil in my wok. They turned out perfectly brown and crispy. Also, I cut down on the chopped onions and added some chopped green onions. In the future, I will add some asian chili sauce to the dip because i felt it needed some kick.
Yum yum!! I knew these would take a while to make so I decided to double the recipe. Maybe a bit much!! Anyway, I took the advice of some other reviews and added ginger, finely chopped the veg's and added sake! So good!! I did a mixture of pork and chicken and really liked this combo. Hard to resist these little bites!
Amazing!!!! And it freezes so well. I always have a batch in the freezer for those days when I hate to cook.
We LOVED this recipe. I did end up adding a little bit more salt to taste as well as soy sauce. Over all though - great recipe.
These are very good. I add a splash of oyster sauce and a tbsp. of hoisin to the filling. Filling them is easier without cooking the meat/veggies first, however I don't want to run the risk of encountering pockets of raw pork so I always cook the filling as the contributor instructs. I like soy sauce/Nakano roasted garlic rice wine vinegar for the dipping sauce.
I liked these and they went along nicely with our Asian inspired supper. I should warn others, in case they do what I did, if you don't watch carefully (like if you try frying egg rolls at the same time) and the water totally evaporates from the pan while steaming... they are really "pot stickers" and are hard to get out of the pan in one piece!!! (Luckily I made them in 3 different batches, so only the first batch ended up that way!)
I am sorry to tell you, but, this is not an original Japanese recipe. This is a Chinese pot sticker recipe. Gyoza is not made with WonTon wrappers, nor is the pork cooked before wrapping.
This was pretty good, although it's not something you can pig out on. It was a little bland as is, so while it was cooking, I added oyster sauce and it gave it that missing something. The dip however was a little salty. Anyhow, these are great to serve at parties, just not as a meal.
I followed some of the suggestions from other reviewers: added grated ginger root and water chestnuts and used green onion. Shredded all of the vegetables. Skipped the egg. Served with homemade plum sauce; it made a very tasty snack. Next time will double the recipe and freeze some. Thanks for sharing, Mersi.
very good! added soy sauce to meat mixture and fried in sesame oil
I've made this recipe quite a few times now and with the exception of doubling the garlic, I follow it precisely for the filling. As others have noted, the total time until ready is ambitious. The whole thing usually takes a couple hours and then there's the frying. That takes awhile and I always need more than one Tb of oil. That said, I love this recipe! I take it to every potluck (even Thanksgiving) provided I have the time to make it. Recently, I discovered they travel well even after frying if you get a good crust on them to begin with and don't seal the container (which would trap the steam and make them soggy.
I like this but when our family lived in Japan our Japanese Maid taught us how to make it and it was always fried and came out crunchy. This recipe is more like a potsticker becaused it is steamed after frying. The only other thing we add is green onion. Wantons are a little different then real Gyoza Skins which are hard to find here in Texas, but when I can't find them I do used the wontons which are available in every grocery store in town. I have used ground pork, ground chicken and ground beef and they are all good but I always cook the pork or chicken first then mix with the egg yolk & veggies and hand roll into portion size to fix the wanton due to the wanton will cook on the outside before the inside is cooked to a safe tempature. I don't worry about cooking the beef since I like my been medium well anyway.
These are fantastic! A lot of prep, but well worth the effort.
Pretty great as far as gyoza-style appetizers go. It does make a ton. I like to add some chile oil or chile paste to my dipping sauce for a little kick.
These are absolutely delicious! I've been trying to find a good recipe for potstickers and this is it. I exchanged ground turkey for the pork because it was cheaper and I thought it sounded good...it was. I agree with another viewer that some fresh grated ginger in the mix would have added a special something.
With a few alterations, these were the BEST Gyozas I've ever had. I took it to a dinner and got so much positive response it was almost over-whelming. First of all, I chopped the veggies in my food processor very fine. Omitted onions and used green onions instead. Then, I browned the pork. After cooling, I put the pork in the food processor. Then I put the veggies in the frying pan with Sesame oil, 1/2 TBS of powdered ginger, and 2 TBS of Japanese Rice Vinegar. It will be somewhat of a mushy consistency, so just fry it for about 10 minutes. Then in a large bowl, mix it with the pork. Omit the egg, you don't need it especially if you are chopping everything in the food processor. It holds together just fine. These are a bit time consuming, but SO worth the effort.
Very good! The meat mixture definitely needed fresh ginger and pepper though. This recipe made more than I expected, which is good. Lots of left overs!
These were great! They tasted just like they were from a Japanese restaurant. I used chicken instead of pork, and I left out the egg, though.
Very yummy. Prep time is definitely longer. I got 46 gyoza out of it. Must have used less than Meridith. I loved the sauce but my fiance hated it. I put some up in the freezer for a rainy day.
These dumplings are dangerously addictive, and just as tasty in vegetarian version. Just use some kind of "imitation mince meat", for instance a product we have in Sweden called Quorn. Eaten with a huge bowl of steaming ramen noodles, gyoza is just about the ultimate meal!
I loved these and will make them again. I had never made them before and found that folding the wonton wrappers to be a little tricky. In the end, just know that they do not necessarily have to look perfect, they just have to be sealed really well. A lot of work but definitely worth it. (I added about 2 T. of finely chopped ginger).
I put the pork in the food processor after it was cooked and before I combined it with the cabbage because the first time I made them I thought the meat was too coarse. I also made a quadruple batch and froze them for a quick snack. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were very good. After seeing these made on a cooking show, I did not cook the meat first. I did saute the bok choy, garlic, onions, and carrots until tender. Refrigerated it while I made the Gyoza skins, and then added the raw pork. I also added hoisin sauce and chili paste to the filling. Mine weren't as pretty as the pictures, but they were DELICIOUS! I served them with Gyoza Sauce recipe from this site.
A good recipe for American gyoza. We are so spoiled to have the real thing here in Japan. It doesn't quite compare.
Took longer than I thought to wrap all the little wonton shells, but they were absolutely delicious! I didn't think the dipping sauce would be that spectacular but it was great too
This turned out really well for being my first attempt at dumplings. However, I didn't really like how the filling wasn't in a single chunk because it had all been pre-cooked. My boyfriend really like it and I'm glad I tried it at least once.
Awesome! Made this for my French family and they love, love, loved it. I substituted chicken for pork, and added ginger and garlic as others suggested. Will be making again, thank you!
Has anyone ever baked the gyoza? I am trying to avoid grease and frying from our diet.
I eliminated the egg and modified the dipping sauce which was too salty even with a reduced sodium soy sauce. The first time I made these they turned out well, but the pork mixture was a little fussy to put and keep in the gyoza wrap. After I cooked the pork, the second time, put the pork into a bowl then added all the remaining ingredients while the pork was warm, and this made the handling of the mixture easy to work with. I also used half and half vegetable oil and sesame oil when cooking to give it a better flavor; which it did. I had fresh ginger in the fridge, so I finely a few TBS as well, and it added a nice touch. Thanks for the recipe.
Awesome. But I added more spices on my second batch because I added more cabbage, bringing it up to the recipe levels. Definitely will make again. Husband said they were delicious
These were delicious! Just like take out, but so much better for you. Instead of carrots I used water chestnuts, the extra crunch was great! These aren't easy to make for first timers, it took me a long time to get the hang of it. I will be making again!
I wasn't really impressed. I though that they did not have enough flavor. They would be better with some ginger in them.
So tasty! I've tried chicken in the filling, and they taste wonderful. They refrigerate well, and taste pretty good cold too!
I found this recipe to be very good. I used 1/2 of a small head cabbage, 2 medium grated carrots, and a handful of chopped onion. Also, I added a little water in the pan while cooking the veggies down, and let it cook off. I added salt and pepper to taste, as well as garlic. When cooking the gyoza, I browned some in sesame oil, but I'm not a big fan of fried food, so I also steamed some in water. They were very good both ways, and my family loved them. I think they will be good for my dd's lunchbox. The recipe made more than we could eat, so I froze plenty. This week I'll pull some out of the freezer and see how they cook up. Next time I may add some fresh ginger for variety, just didn't have it today to try. Thank you for submitting the recipe!
We loved these! Only thing I did different is used salad shrimp instead of pork and after frying placed them in a steamer. I also added mushroom. Next time I will add celery too.
Gyoza was delicious. Too much cabbage for my taste, so I doubled up on the meat and egg, and stuffed them as full as I could, then stuck the gyoza wrappers together with egg white. Only thing this recipe really needs is some crushed black pepper to make it perfect.
My boyfriend was seriously impressed that I made him pot stickers from scratch, including the sauce. They really turned out great! I added some grated ginger to the mixture, but that is all I changed. Once I got the hang of folding the wrappers, it didn't take too long. I got about 60 gyoza out of this batch. I cooked one half and put the other half in the freezer!
It is a bit bland. Definately needs ginger and extra garlic! Could just be the Korean in me. Otherwise a good recipe.
There were terrific as is! Funny thing, my husband will not eat the restaurant ones, he doesn't like them. I cannot even begin to count how many of these he ate! Thanks for sharing.
I took others advise and shredded ingredients for faster cooking. I also used turkey meat and steamed the dumplings. Delish! My husband was very impressed. I served with vegetable stir fry
These are FABULOUS! We had Japanese Night for dinner yesterday. My grandma was over and these were a huge hit. I've had Gyoza in Chinatown and at an Asian Bistro, and wanted to make my own... They're really my favorite! Anyway, these tasted SO good. The only thing I left out were the carrots, as I'm a picky teen and dislike cooked carrots. I also had to use square Wonton Wraps, which made folding a bit tricky. My only problem with this was that because the meat was cooked, it was difficult to wrap because t kept falling apart (the filling). If you can make a version of this that cooks the meat after it's in the wrapper (I've seen them around), then I will give you five stars. I also thought the filling should have stuck together more like in the restaurants, and it was a teeny bit bland, so next time I will add soy sauce or other spices. I'm frying up the rest of my gyozas today.
This recipe was good, but nothing like what you can buy at the store. Very greasy and made a mess out of my kitchen even with a screen. It took a long time to make, but it did taste good. I made a couple of large ones to eat on the go which were tasty and convenient!
I thought these were delicious, but clocking in at 2+ hours prep time, just not worth the effort. They were great, even my picky 5 year old ate them, but I can make gyoza that I buy at Costco in 8 minutes. I probably would never make these again unless specifically asked and had nothing to do for hours on end.
These dumplings are fantastic! They are time consuming though, so I made a triple recipe and froze the rest. (Freeze in single layer on cookie sheet or plate, then store in freezer bags.)
Very good. I added garlic salt the second time I made this. I felt like it was missing salt the first time around.
good but nothing like you get at a teriyaki place
To be honest, I changed quite a few things so I guess I'm just rating the idea more than anything? Instead of cabbage, I used a bag of broccoli slaw and then grated about 1/2 cup of carrots, garlic, and ginger... cooked that during the last part of the cooking time of the pork so I could get rid of some of the fat from the pork. Then I used potsticker wrappers. After the water was gone, we used a little more oil and browned them--so basically like potstickers... Such a fun recipe! Served with both the sauce as written and the gyoza sauce on this site... no preference for either. Nice to have two choices!
After reading the reviews, I decided to leave my meat and veggies uncooked... I grated the carrots, added ginger, added the sesame oil directly into the meat, and used ground turkey instead of pork. I tried them steamed and then just fried and preferred them fried without steaming. The meat and veggies were done after frying a couple of minutes on each side. They were delicious! Everyone loved them!
I forgot to add the eggs to this recipe...but it still turned out great. Seems to be missing some spice, so I added 2 tsp of garlic chili paste and about a tbs of ginger to it. Good base though.
These were great. I love gyoza and I usually buy them premade, but being a home cook I wanted to try making them my self. I loved how easy it was, and the tasted amazing! They were much better than the store bought gyoza (and cheaper too. I used a little less onion because the boyfriend doesn't like them too much, but everything else I did exactly. I was also pleasantly surprised at how many the recipe makes. I only used a 6oz pack of wrappers and it made 25 gyoza :)
I did enjoy them I added some prosciutto to the mixture just before it was done frying, this added some flavour. I would prefer a different dipping sauce.
This recipe was easy to make but very bland. I quite enjoyed wrapping these, it was a lot of fun. Next time I will try another recipe for the filling, though. We watched the gyoza "Cooking with Dog" tutorial on youtube and mastered frying the gyoza on the second test try. This recipe needs at the very least salt and pepper. I wish I had realized this before making all of these! More than half of them are in the freezer!
A lot of work but very good. I followed others' suggestion to add ginger and soya sauce. I cooked the meat before but alas, it does make it hard to fold properly. I would make again only because my son loved it.
I didn't read to many reviews and wish I had now. I did process mine in the mini chopper like another did and agree that the egg is not necessary in this case. I also subbed turkey for the pork, which I though might have taken away some flavor... dunno. But I will add seasonings next time. Oh, and I made these with a sweet chili Thai sauce from this site..... YUM!
I've been buying pre-made gyoza at Sprouts and loved them...decided to try them on own and was pleasantly surprised! I made a few modifications just due to personal taste/health. Cabbage and sesame oil were omitted. Used sliced green onions. Sauteed garlic in EVOO, added green onions, added pork then added egg and seasoned with cayenne and black pepper and a dash of garlic salt. I chopped some fresh ginger root and added it to the meat mixture after it was cooked, prior to stuffing wrappers. I used square wonton wrappers and put a teaspoon of filling inside, wet one-half of the edge of the wrapper with water, fold in half. It should look like a triangle. Then, work the egdes together to ensure a good bond. I added about 1 cup of water to same pan that I cooked the meat mixture in, covered it and let in boil...added the gyoza, covered and turned twice to ensure both sides were golden. As another review mentioned, it is important to add the water in order to steam them. Making gyoza is very time consuming but wasn't as messy as homemade raviolis! Yummy!!
excellent with a few modifications. needs more flavour and the mixture should be uncooked when filling the wrappers.
Initial filling was VERY bland. I ended up adding red pepper flakes, soy sauce, & oyster sauce to taste. I also dipped the gyoza in carrot ginger dip i got off of Epicurious instead of recommended dip. Also fried in 1" of vegetable oil to fry entire outside of shell. With those changes I'd make it a 5 star recipe!
