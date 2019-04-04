I grew up in Japan and this recipe is close to my recipe, but there are some differences between my recipe and this one. I finely chop the cabbage and green onion sometimes i use both green and yellow onion. I do not use carrot, but you can. I do not cook the vegetables or meat beforehand because that takes extra time and is unnecessary and this is already a long enough process!!! I also add fresh finely grated ginger, about 1 tsp tonkatsu sauce (can be hard to find here but sometimes I substitute korean bbq sauce), about 1 tsp of sesame oil, about 1 tsp of chili oil, and a little black pepper and some garlic and then I mix well with my hands. Another thing I do differently is I use ground beef instead of pork but that is just personal preference. Also before turning gyoza make sure that the first side is slightly browned if it is browned that's ok gyoza will just be crunchy and only add about 2 tbsp of water then cover and make sure to turn down the heat. On a scale of 1-10 i use 2 for about 3 and a half minutes to give you an idea. Remember the more water you use the longer you will have to steam. Also if you like your gyoza soggy do not cook as long but if you like your gyoza a little crunchy cook about 3.5 minutes. As for dipping sauce you can use a bunch of different things my friends seem to like plain soy sauce. But I use many different things ie ponzu sauce, korean bbq sauce, or my favorite soy sauce mixed with rice vinegar and chili oil and sesame oil. You just have