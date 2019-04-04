Vietnamese-Style Chicken Curry Soup

This was sooo good. I'm Vietnamese and I've been craving my mom's curry ever since I've moved away from home. Needless to say, this was just like Mom's [don't tell her I said that]! Some additions and substitutions I made to the recipe: instead of lime leaves, I used fresh basil - makes all the difference. No stalks of lemon grass, but I did have chopped lemon grass, added about a tablespoon. For the reviewer who wondered why he/she couldn't eat the lemongrass - that's because stalks are not supposed to be eaten. It's there for flavoring, just like the bay leaf. When chopped finely, the lemon grass isn't as hardy as you chew all the other goodness. Also added a little bit more red peper flakes for an extra kick. Everything turned out so great that I brought some in to work for a buddy and he loved it also. Thanks, Billy!

