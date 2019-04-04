Vietnamese-Style Chicken Curry Soup

52 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 14
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I use Vietnamese-style curry powder found at Asian food stores (usually called 'cari'). If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. I make mine soupy, but you can make a thick stew by reducing the amount of chicken broth and water by half. Serve with rice or French bread, or both.

By shaggy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Cook chicken and onions in oil until onions are soft and translucent; remove onions and chicken from pot and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Saute shallots in pot for about 1 minute, then stir in garlic, ginger, lemon grass and curry powder. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes, then stir in bell pepper and carrots. Return chicken and onion to pot and stir in chicken broth, water and fish sauce. Season with lime leaves, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes.

  • Bring to a boil and introduce potatoes. Return to a boil and pour in coconut milk. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes and chicken are tender, 40 to 60 minutes. Garnish each dish with a sprig of fresh cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 374.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022