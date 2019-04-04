Eggs BenaBabs

My version of eggs benedict. Serve your bacon or sausage on side with vegetables. Everyone loves this.

By Babs Hanna

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring olive oil, 1 tablespoon vinegar, and water to boil in a large pot. Place artichoke hearts in the mixture, and boil 30 minutes, or until tender; drain.

  • Prepare Hollandaise Sauce according to recipe directions.

  • Fill a large saucepan with 3 inches of water. Bring water to a gentle simmer, and add remaining vinegar. Carefully break eggs into simmering water, and allow to cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Yolks should still be soft in center. Remove eggs from water with a slotted spoon and set on a warm plate.

  • Place artichoke hearts on a serving platter. Place a poached egg on top of each artichoke heart. Cover with hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle olives on top of sauce. Sprinkle chives around platter.

Tips

Get the recipe for Hollandaise Sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 16.3g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 507.9mg. Full Nutrition
