Easy Crispy Vietnamese Shrimp Balls

This is my take on the classic Vietnamese sugar cane shrimp recipe and it works great! Serve with Vietnamese dipping sauce (nuoc cham) or mix of hoisin sauce and sriracha hot sauce or plain.

By Arads

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse shrimp well under cold water and pat dry with a paper towel. Coarsely chop shrimp into medium pieces and place in the bowl of a food processor.

    Advertisement

  • Add 1 beaten egg, shallot, sesame oil, cornstarch, brown sugar, fish sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper to the shrimp in the food processor. Blend until a smooth paste is created. Transfer shrimp paste to a bowl and refrigerate until slightly hardened, about 30 minutes.

  • Remove paste from refrigerator. Use an ice cream scoop, a tablespoon, or your hands to form shrimp paste into balls.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add shrimp balls, cover, and steam until they become opaque, about 5 minutes. Transfer steamed shrimp balls to a plate and allow to cool to room temperature, about 5 minutes.

  • Place bread crumbs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Place 2 beaten eggs in a separate bowl. Roll steamed shrimp balls in bread crumbs, then in beaten eggs, then again in bread crumbs and then place on a plate.

  • Heat oil in a small pan over medium heat. Cook shrimp balls until golden brown on all sides, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Shrimp paste can be slightly sticky. Wet spoon or hands slightly with water to make handling easier.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 18.9g; cholesterol 156mg; sodium 385mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022