Ranch Pasta Salad with Peas

Rating: 3 stars

3.23.19 This just tasted flat for lack of a better term. First the recipe amount of mayo will never cover your pasta shells particularly if your pasta is warm it just soaks it up. So I added more mayo. My husband then tasted it and said he didn t think it had much flavor. I then added some Miracle Whip (I know there are haters out there) and a little vinegar and that brought a bit of tang and flavor. Also instead of steaming your peas (more dirty dishes) I'd suggest taking them out a little while before you make this salad put them in a bowl of warm water and they ll defrost pretty quickly. This was OK not sure if I ll make it again but if I do I know for our taste I ll use Miracle Whip instead of mayo. Thanks for sharing your recipe.