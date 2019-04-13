Ranch Pasta Salad with Peas

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a pasta salad with fresh veggies and ranch seasoning. It's served cold. I like to put my salad in a temp-tations® ceramic bowl because it chills nicely, plus I can basically do my prep and serve in the same bowl.

By Tori Raye

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in pasta shells and return to a boil. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 8 to 9 minutes.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add peas, cover, and steam until tender, 2 to 6 minutes.

  • Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Add mayonnaise and mix well. Add ranch packet and mix again. Stir in the peas, onion, bell pepper, celery, bacon, and carrots to combine. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Cook's Notes:

To add more color, try using all of the available colors (red, yellow, orange, and green) bell peppers. It makes for a pretty dish with all of the colors added to this. Try using green onions in place of yellow, though expect a stronger onion taste from these as they pack more flavor in my opinion.

Fresh peas can also be used.

For a variation, add pulled chicken breast meat to this to make it a ranch chicken pasta salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 876.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/24/2019
3.23.19 This just tasted flat for lack of a better term. First the recipe amount of mayo will never cover your pasta shells particularly if your pasta is warm it just soaks it up. So I added more mayo. My husband then tasted it and said he didn t think it had much flavor. I then added some Miracle Whip (I know there are haters out there) and a little vinegar and that brought a bit of tang and flavor. Also instead of steaming your peas (more dirty dishes) I'd suggest taking them out a little while before you make this salad put them in a bowl of warm water and they ll defrost pretty quickly. This was OK not sure if I ll make it again but if I do I know for our taste I ll use Miracle Whip instead of mayo. Thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
