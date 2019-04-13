Ranch Pasta Salad with Peas
This is a pasta salad with fresh veggies and ranch seasoning. It's served cold. I like to put my salad in a temp-tations® ceramic bowl because it chills nicely, plus I can basically do my prep and serve in the same bowl.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
To add more color, try using all of the available colors (red, yellow, orange, and green) bell peppers. It makes for a pretty dish with all of the colors added to this. Try using green onions in place of yellow, though expect a stronger onion taste from these as they pack more flavor in my opinion.
Fresh peas can also be used.
For a variation, add pulled chicken breast meat to this to make it a ranch chicken pasta salad.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 876.3mg. Full Nutrition