Instant Pot® Rutabaga Mash

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This lower-carb alternative to mashed potatoes can easily be made in a fraction of the time using a pressure cooker. The mash has a nice creamy and chunky texture, which complements any meat. I especially enjoy it with corned beef.

By France C

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour water into a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and set the trivet inside. Place rutabaga into a steamer basket and set inside the pot. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 8 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

    Advertisement

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Drain rutabaga. Return rutabaga to pot or place into a medium bowl.

  • Add half-and-half, butter, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the rutabaga and mash to desired consistency. The rutabaga will have a chunky texture. For a smoother texture, use a food processor. Serve warm.

Cook's Note:

The older the rutabaga, the longer it can take to cook, so you may need to add a couple extra minutes of cook time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 13.2mg; sodium 509.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Nancy Cr
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2020
I've made rutabaga all my adult life and I love it. Didn't use the garlic salt. It doesn't need it IMO. Read More
Helpful
(2)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Nancy Cr
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2020
I've made rutabaga all my adult life and I love it. Didn't use the garlic salt. It doesn't need it IMO. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Christine Toth-Takacs
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2021
Super easy to follow directions. Note to put in the blender for creamy mash was helpful. I added some shredded cheese on top and put it under the broiler. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022